Hansika Motwani Gives Boss Lady Vibes In Formal Look During Promotions For Partner

Actress Hansika Motwani is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming Tamil film, Partner. The Manoj Damodharan directorial features Aadhi Pinishetty in the lead role. It is set to hit the cinemas on Friday, August 25. Hansika has been giving major boss lady vibes with her new series of pictures on social media that she donned for the promotions.

In the black and white pictures, the actress slayed the formal look with a twist. For the day, she opted for a crop shirt showing her perfect mid-riffs that she paired with skinny pants. She layered her outfit with a coat. She took her apparel from the shelves of Qua Clothing and chose high heels to complete her look.

Hansika accessorised her outfit with a statement choker and earrings. She kept her tresses open and wavy. Due to the picture being black and white, her make-up look is difficult to infer, however, she accentuated her beautiful eyes with thick eyeliner and mascara and probably went with nude pink lipstick that she usually uses as her lip shade. In the caption of the post, she added a spade emoticon.

Earlier, Hansika added a bunch of pictures on her timeline from the promotions of the film. Hansika donned a white shirt collar crop top with embroidery work over it that she paired with a white skirt. She completed her look with brown wedges and accessorised herself by donning gold earrings and a gold bracelet.

After partner, Hansika Motwani is gearing up for her upcoming web series titled MY3. The actress has teamed up with the popular filmmaker M Rajesh for this project which will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The first look of the series has been unveiled by the team which has the tagline “A Robotic Love Story". Looking at the first glimpse of the poster, it seems like Hansika will essay the role of a robot and Tamil actor Mugen Rao will be seen as her love interest.