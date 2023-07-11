Hansika Motwani Is In ‘Louvre’ Enjoying Vacation With Her Parents, See Pics

Hansika Motwani, the talented actress, is currently painting the city of Paris in vibrant colours as she celebrates her mother’s birthday there. The city holds a special place in her heart, as it was where her boyfriend, Sohael Khaturiya, proposed to her in front of the Eiffel Tower. The couple later tied the knot in December. Now, Hansika has returned to the “city of love" for some quality family time.

Hansika recently shared breathtaking photos of herself from the Louvre. She donned a mesmerizing cut-out gown adorned with splashes of blue, white, red, orange, and pink. The sleeveless dress featured a halter neck and a back cut-out detail. Completing her look, she paired the ensemble with grey sneakers, a red sling cross-body purse, and black shades. With minimal makeup, a sleek necklace, a watch, and a sleek bangle, Hansika exudes elegance.

Adding a punny touch to her post, Hansika wrote, “I think I’m in Louvre." Her fans and admirers flooded the comments section with love. Actress Sriya Reddy responded with a red heart and wrote, “Mine." Fans expressed their affection, with one writing, “Mon amour (My love)." Compliments poured in for her cute smile as well.

Hansika shared her excitement before the trip, highlighting the significance of Paris in her life. The city holds a strong place in her heart, as it was where her husband proposed to her 11 months ago. The memory remains fresh and evokes deep emotions within her. Paris holds sentimental value as it was the location where her first commercially successful Tamil movie was shot.

Hansika is gearing up for the Tamil movie Partner opposite Aadhi. Directed by Manoj Damodharan, the film also features Yogi Babu, Palak Lalwani, and Pandiarajan, among others. With her talent and charm, Hansika continues to captivate audiences on both the silver screen and her picturesque escapades.