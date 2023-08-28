Hansika Motwani Looks Ravishing In Her Latest Sun-Kissed Selfie

Actress Hansika Motwani has once again taken the internet by storm with her brilliant fashion statement. The diva often embraces fashion that complements her personality and toned figure. Recently, she posted a cute sun-kissed selfie, looking stunning in a beige sports bra, paired with a pink crop shirt. The actress opted for a no-makeup makeup look. She kept her wavy tresses open and rounded off her look with a bead neckpiece. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “SPF 6M" in the caption.

Seeing the post, fans showered compliments in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Looking Fabulous", and another one said, “Beautiful". " Queen" added the third user. While many dropped red heart and fire emoticons.

Two days ago, the actress shared another set of photographs from her recent photo session to surprise her fans, In the photos, the actress donned a white crop top which she teamed with a blue jacket and a denim dhoti skirt. She opted for a nude makeup look and left her hair open as she posed for the lenses. She completed her look with a pair of golden hoops, a bracelet, and a pair of black heels.

On the work front, actress Hansika Motwani is currently making headlines for her upcoming web series, MY3. According to reports, she has teamed up with the popular filmmaker M. Rajesh for this series. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar Tamil has unveiled the first look poster for this show, which has the tagline A Robotic Love Story. After seeing the first look poster, it can be said that Hansika Motwani will play the role of a robot, and actor Mugen Rao will be seen alongside her as her love interest. Shanthanu Bhagyara will be seen portraying the role of a scientist who constructs the robot. The OTT platform shared the first look poster tagged the cast of the series and wrote, “Get ready for a Robo Kadhal! #MY3 coming soon on Disney Plus Hotstar" in the caption.

However, the first-look poster garnered immense appreciation from the viewers. This series marks the second collaboration between Hansika and director M. Rajesh, who previously worked on the 2012 film Oru Kal Oru Kannadi.