Hansika Motwani Looks Ravishing In Pics From Turkey Vacation

Actress Hansika Motwani needs no introduction. She is one of the most talented actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Apart from her acting prowess, the diva is also known for her active social media presence. She always keeps her fans updated with her personal and professional lives. Currently, the actress is enjoying her trip to Turkey, and she took some vibrant photos from her recent vacation.

In the photographs, Hansika is seen during her time by the beach. She is seen donning a beige-coloured sports bra, teamed with a pink shirt and a pair of denim ribbed shorts. The actress is seen striking some candid poses. Take a look at the pictures.

A few days ago, on August 14, the actress dumped another set of stunning photographs from her Turkey vacation. In the pictures, she is seen exploring the streets of Turkey and enjoying her time. In the photos, she is seen wearing a white t-shirt, which she paired with beige colour shorts. She is also seen wearing a black colour cross body bag. She completed her look with a black and white bandana, a pair of goggles, and red slippers. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Monday blues", with a blue heart emoticon in the caption.

Seeing the photographs, one of the users wrote, “Doll". Another one said, “Beauty". Several others dropped red heart emojis in the comment box.

On the professional front, Hansika Motwani started out in the Hindi entertainment industry as a child actor. She began her television career with a series called Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She has also worked in popular Hindi movies like Koi Mil Gaya, Hum Kaun Hai? and Aabra Ka Daabra, to name a few.

Later, she went on to appear in lead roles in Telugu films, like Desamuduru, Kantri, and Maska. She began her career in Tamil cinema in 2011 with Mappillai and then appeared in several commercially successful Tamil films such as Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, Singam II, and Aranmanai, to name a few.

She will soon be seen in director Manoj Damodharan’s upcoming film Partnerk, which also stars Yogi Babu and Aadhi in pivotal roles.