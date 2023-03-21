Actress Hansika Motwani, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films, has once again taken the internet by storm. The actress recently shared her vacation pictures on her official Instagram handle, which is making heads turn. In the pictures, the diva is looking outstanding in neon green monokini which she teamed with a pair of denim shorts. The actress kept her hair open, wore a pair of cat eye shades and rounded off her look with a statement neckpiece and bangles. Talking about her makeup, she chose to go with a no-makeup look but added a nude lip shade. She is seen standing in a ship in between the ocean as she posed for the camera.

While posting the pictures, she wrote, “Lost at sea? I’m not shore.” See the pics:

As soon as she shared the pictures, the comments section started filing with so much love and compliments. One of her fans commented, “Hot," and another one wrote, “Beauty". A third user commented, “Ufff."

On Monday, Hansika shared another photo from her trip where she was seen chilling in the pool. In the still, the actress was seen in her casual avatar. She wore a sleeveless white crop top and pair of black shades and is seen having a mojito.

The picture went viral in no time. Her fans complimented their favourite actress in the comment section and showered red heart and fire emojis.

On the professional front, Hansika began her career as a child actor in Hindi films. She made her acting debut in 2003 with the film Hawa as a child actor and later went on to appear in lead roles in Telugu films, including Desamuduru, Kantri and Maska. She made her Tamil debut in 2011 with the action comedy film Mappillai and then appeared in several commercially successful Tamil films such as Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, Singam II, and Aranmanai, to name a few. She also worked in the Malayalam film Villain in 2017.

Talking about her personal life, Hansika Motwani tied nuptial the knot with a Mumbai-based businessman on December 4, 2022. The wedding was held in Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace. The ceremony was a 4-day long event attended by their family members and close friends.

Read all the Latest Movies News here