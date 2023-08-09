Hansika Motwani Turns 32: Some Lesser-known Facts About South Star

Renowned across Tamil, Telugu, and Bollywood, Hansika Motwani stands as a leading actress with an illustrious career. As the South Star marks her 32nd birthday today, let’s delve into some lesser-known aspects that contribute to her multifaceted journey.

The actress ventured into the entertainment realm through television, making her debut in the TV show Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand. But it was her appearance in the immensely popular show Shaka Laka Boom Boom that thrust her into the limelight.

Hansika’s early steps in Bollywood included acting as a child artist in noteworthy films. She portrayed the character Priya in the critically acclaimed Koi Mil Gaya, a film starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. Her participation in movies like Hawa, Aabra Ka Daabra, Jaago, and Hum Kaun Hai? earned recognition, especially her performance in Aabra Ka Daabra.

After a brief hiatus, in 2007, at the age of 15, she embarked on her South Indian film journey with Deshmuduru. This Telugu romantic action film, directed by Puri Jagannadh and featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role, marked her debut in the South film industry. Simultaneously, she made her Bollywood lead debut alongside singer Himesh Reshammiya in Aap Ka Suroor. The duo received the Best Debut Award for their roles in the film.

Transitioning primarily to South films, Hansika’s captivating performances soon solidified her status as a prominent name in the industry. The year 2008 marked her last appearance in Hindi cinema with the comedy film Money Hai Toh Honey Hai. Since then, her presence has primarily graced the South Indian film fraternity, where she has garnered acclaim for her remarkable lead roles.

Beyond the spotlight, her personal life also takes centre stage. Last year, Hansika tied the knot with her long-time beau Sohail Khaturia on December 4. Their journey into matrimony was uniquely showcased through a documentary-style show titled Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, available on Disney Plus Hotstar. The show beautifully presented the intricacies of their marriage, inviting the audience into their intimate moments.