Hansika Motwani’s White Ensemble Is Perfect For Your Girls’ Day Out

Actress Hansika Motwani is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming Tamil film titled Partner. It is all set to hit the theatres on August 25. The movie is directed by Manoj Damodharan. Actor Aadhi Pinisetty will be playing the lead character in the movie. While promoting her film, Hansika Motwani is regularly posting new updates about the film on social media.

She recently posted photos from her latest photoshoot, where she can be seen wearing a white crop top coupled with brown sandals and a white skirt. Hansika Motwani looked stunning in these pictures. Her white crop top is adorned with floral embroidered work. The skirt beautifully compliments her look and has unique net detailings. Hansika Motwani posed differently in each picture. She accessorised herself by donning gold earrings and a gold bracelet.

Fans couldn’t stop showering love to her. They filled the comments section with heart emojis and compliments. Some of her fans called her “dazzling” and “beautiful” in her white ensemble, while others compared her to a “Barbie doll".

Hansika Motwani recently celebrated her birthday in Istanbul with her husband Sohael Khaturiya. They both married each other last year in December. She shared photos from her trip to Turkey, where she celebrated her birthday with cakes and drinks. She captioned her post as “Happy Birthday To Me.”

Hansika started her career as a child artist in Hindi movies. She got her first big break in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer movie Koi Mil Gaya, which was released in 2003. She began her TV career with the show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Hansika Motwani debuted in Telugu cinema with the Puri Jagannadh-directorial movie Desamuduru. Allu Arjun played the lead role in this movie. She also won the Filmfare award in the category of Best Female Debut in South.