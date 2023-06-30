Happy Birthday Allari Naresh: Popular Movies of the Telugu Star

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALLARI NARESH: Allari Naresh, whose real name is Edara Naresh, is a well-known actor in the South film industry. He gained popularity with his debut film Kurumbu in 2002. Over the course of his successful career spanning more than two decades, he has appeared in approximately 50 films and has received several accolades, including a Nandi Award and a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. As we celebrate his birthday today, here are some noteworthy films of Allari Naresh that you may enjoy watching.

Praanam

In this 2003 movie, Edara Naresh showcased his versatility by portraying dual roles - the 70’s lower caste youth Sivudu and the modern-day NRI Kaasi. Directed by Malli and starring Naresh and Sadaa, Praanam earned him immense praise for his remarkable performance. Naandhi

The crime courtroom drama revolves around Surya, an IT employee who becomes embroiled in a high-profile murder case, facing false accusations. Allari Naresh’s portrayal of Surya received immense praise, and the film even attracted interest from Bollywood, with plans for a Hindi remake. Aha Naa Pellanta

Directed by Veerabhadram, Aha Naa Pellanta starred Allari Naresh, Ritu Barmecha, and Srihari in lead roles. Naresh’s portrayal of the boy-next-door, combined with his on-screen chemistry with Ritu Barmecha, earned him accolades. Gamyam

In Gamyam, Allari Naresh portrayed the role of Galli Seenu, a small-time thief who embarks on a journey with a wealthy young man to find his girlfriend. The film garnered praise for the entire cast’s on-screen performances. Gamyam not only achieved success in Telugu cinema but also inspired remakes in Tamil as Kadhalna Summa Illai and in Kannada as Savaari. Action 3D

Directed by Anil Sunkara, the movie featured Allari Naresh, Shaam, Vaibhav Reddy, Raju Sundaram and Neelam Upadhyaya, among others. It was one of the first 3D comedy films in India, drawing inspiration from the 2009 Hollywood movie The Hangover. Naresh’s comedic timing and performance added to the film’s entertaining storyline, making it a notable addition to his filmography. Nenu

Makers of Nenu presented a unique story for the Telugu audience. While the film didn’t achieve commercial success at the box office, it received positive responses from critics. Allari Naresh’s portrayal in the lead role was highly impressive, capturing the attention and admiration of many.