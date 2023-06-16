Happy Birthday Amaal Malik: Sun Maahi to Killer, Songs You Must Add to Your PlayList

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMAAL MALLIK: Amaal Mallik is a popular music director among Gen Z. Starting young and then going on to carve his niche in the Bollywood industry, the artist made his debut by composing three songs for Salman Khan’s movie Jai Ho in 2014. Eventually, he made the song Naina for the movie Khoobsurat, starring Sonam Kapoor. But in 2016, his songs for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story rose him to fame.

Brother of singer Armaan Malik, Amaal has not only recreated many iconic songs, but has also worked with several A-listers in Bollywood, and continues to wow the audience.

Over the past few years, Amaal has established himself in the music industry, and on his 32nd birthday, here are some of his latest tracks to add to your daily mix.