Happy Birthday Arvind Swamy: 5 Movies of the Actor to Add to Your Watchlist!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARVIND SWAMY: On Arvind Swamy’s 52nd birthday, let’s take a look at some of his movies where he showcased outstanding acting skills. How many have you already seen? Arvind Swamy made his acting debut with Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathy. The talented performer has consistently left moviegoers amazed with his roles on screen. Arvind’s outstanding performances in films like Bombay, Roja, and others helped him establish a career in the 1990s. Today, as the veteran actor celebrates his 52nd birthday, we will take a look at some of his best films that you can save on your watchlist.

ROJA

Mani Ratnam wrote and directed this 1992 romantic thriller. Arvind Swamy and Madhoo both appeared as the leads. It follows the journey of a simple girl from the Tamil Nadu region who makes valiant attempts to locate her husband after he is taken hostage by militants while on a covert mission in Jammu and Kashmir. K. Balachander produced this masterpiece under his banner ‘Kavithalayaa Productions’. BOMBAY

Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala star in Mani Ratnam’s 1995 love drama Bombay. The movie chronicles the tale of an interfaith couple during the Bombay riots that broke out after the Babri Masjid demolition caused tensions between the Hindu and Muslim communities across the country. SAAT RANG KE SAPNE

This film marked Arvind Swamy’s Hindi film debut. It was released in 1998, produced by Amitabh Bachchan, and directed by Priyadarshan. It is a remake of Thenmavin Kombath, a 1994 Malayalam film helmed by the same director. Arvind Swamy and Juhi Chawla were the movie’s lead characters. CUSTODY

Custody is Arvid Swamy’s recent release. Venkat Prabhu directed the action thriller movie which was produced by Srinivasa Chitturi. The film stars Sampath Raj, Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy, Priyamani, and R. Sarathkumar. Arvind plays a dreaded gangster who is arrested by Shiva (Naga Chaitanya), and the plot revolves around the series of events that unfold after that. NARAGASOORAN

The supernatural thriller is written and directed by Karthick Naren. Aravind Swamy, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan, Aathmika, and Indrajith Sukumaran are among the ensemble cast, produced by Badri Kasthuri. However, the release date has been delayed and there is no confirmation about when the film will hit theatres.