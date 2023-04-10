Happy Birthday Ayesha Takia: A Look Back at the Top Movies of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AYESHA TAKIA: Ayesha Takia is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Indian film industry. Over the years, she has charmed the audience with her captivating and stunning beauty. From action-packed thrillers to romantic comedies, Ayesha Takia has showcased her versatility as an actor in a wide variety of genres.

The actress has starred in many critical movies like Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Dor, Dil Maange More, Salaam-E-Ishq and many more. Today, she is celebrating her birthday. To mark the special occasion, let’s take a look at her top movies that you can watch.

Taarzan: The Wonder Car

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Taarzan: The Wonder Car is a 2004 film that tells the story of a man who builds a car with a life of its own to avenge the death of his father. Ayesha Takia plays the love interest of the main character and delivers a memorable performance. The film was a commercial success and is known for its thrilling action sequences. Socha Na Tha

Socha Na Tha is a romantic comedy film directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film tells the story of a young couple who are forced into an arranged marriage but fall in love with each other over time. Ayesha Takia plays the lead role alongside actor Abhay Deol, and the chemistry between the two is electric. Dil Maange More

Directed by Anant Mahadevan, Dil Maange More tells the love story of a young man who falls in love with multiple women. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role and Ayesha Takia plays one of the three female leads. Ayesha Takia delivers a charming performance in the film, which received mixed reviews from critics. Salaam-E-Ishq

This star-studded romantic comedy features Ayesha Takia alongside an ensemble cast that includes Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Anil Kapoor. Her performance is a standout in the film, and her chemistry with her co-stars is delightful to watch. Dor

This drama film tells the story of two women from different walks of life who form an unlikely friendship. Ayesha Takia plays one of the leads, and her performance is nuanced and emotional. Wanted

Released in 2009, Wanted stars Salman Khan in the lead role and Ayesha Takia plays his love interest. The movie follows a dangerous criminal on the run who falls in love with a girl while hiding from the police. Ayesha Takia delivers a strong performance in the film, which was a commercial success and received positive reviews from audiences. Sunday

Sunday stars Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles and Ayesha Takia plays the female lead. The film follows the story of two friends who get caught up in a series of comic events after witnessing a murder. Ayesha Takia delivers a humorous performance in the film, which received mixed reviews from critics. Mod

Helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Mod stars Ayesha Takia and Rannvijay Singh in the lead roles. The movie tells the story of a woman who falls in love with a mysterious stranger who arrives in her small town. Ayesha Takia delivers a heartfelt performance in the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News