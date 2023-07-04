Happy Birthday, Bharti Singh: A Look At The Laughter Queen's Journey

Comedian-turned-actress Bharti Singh celebrated her 39th birthday on July 3. Bharti is best known for her infectious laughter and outstanding comic timing. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at her early life, educational qualification and journey in showbiz so far.

Bharti was born in Amritsar into a Punjabi family. When she was two years old, her father died. Bharti was thus raised single-handedly by her mother, Kamla Singh, along with her older brother, Dheeraj Singh, and elder sister, Pinky Singh.

According to sources, Bharti Singh loved studying since she was a youngster. She finished her education in a government school in Amritsar. After this, she completed her post-graduation degree in history from the same university. After completing her studies, Bharti Singh made her debut in the world of entertainment in 2008 with the popular reality comedy series, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 4. She became the second runner-up on the show. After this, she also participated in many popular shows, including Comedy Circus 3 Ka Tadka, Comedy Circus Maha-Sangram, Comedy Circus Ke SuperStars, and Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo. Later, she hosted a couple of popular shows such as India’s Got Talent 5, Comedy Nights Bachao, India’s Got Talent 7, Khatra Khatra Khatra, and Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.

Bharti has also been part of some movies. She started her acting journey with the 2011 Punjabi film, Ek Noor. The biographical drama film was directed by Mukesh Gautam and also featured Sudhanshu Pandey Sudeepa, Singh Surilie, and Rhea Sandhu in pivotal roles. After this, she also worked on hit films like Khiladi 786, Rangan Style, and Sanam Re. She was last seen in the comedy show, Favvara Chowk, which also starred Sonu Pathak, Monalisa, and Ali Asgar in the lead roles.

Bharti tied the knot with writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, after dating him for a few years, on December 3. The couple recently became parents. The duo had their first child, a baby boy, on April 3, 2022, named Laksh Singh Limbaachiya.