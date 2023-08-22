Happy Birthday, Chiranjeevi: Tracing The Megastar's Film And Political Journey

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi turns 68 years old today. With his acting prowess and exceptional dance moves, he made a mark for himself in showbiz. The actor began his journey with the 1978 movie Pranam Khareedu, directed by K Vasu. His debut as a lead actor in Punadhirallu got him Nandi Award for Best Actor and Best Feature Film.

The megastar was last seen in Bholaa Shankar, which underperformed at the box office. Now, the actor is all prepared to star in films, including The Journalist, an untitled film with Anil Ravipudi, a project with Mallidi Vasishta, and Krishna Kurasala’s next venture.

In 2008, Chiranjeevi launched Praja Rajyam Party in Andhra Pradesh. His political aspiration closely paralleled that of Kamal Haasan, who launched Makkal Needhi Maiam in 2018 with a focus on social justice. But, his political journey was not a huge success. Eventually, he merged his party with Congress.

Before foraying into politics, Chiranjeevi last acted in Shankar Dada Zindabad, a remake of the Hindi movie Lage Raho Munnabhai. Following the merger with Congress in 2012, Chiranjeevi became a Union Minister. The same year, he also became a Rajya Sabha Member, marking a shift from an actor to a politician.

Chiranjeevi’s political journey ended after Andhra Pradesh’s division in June 2014. Despite being loyal to Congress and actively joining their 2014 campaign, he chose not to contest the polls.

The year 2017 witnessed Chiranjeevi’s comeback to the film industry with his movie Khaidi No 150. This marked his first lead role in a decade, and remarkably, the movie shattered numerous box office records. Produced by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan, the film was a remake of AR Murugadoss and Vijay’s Kaththi.

Chiranjeevi’s recent film, Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh, received mixed reviews from both viewers and critics. Despite featuring a prominent cast, including Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia, the movie failed to live up to expectations. Bholla Shankar will soon have its digital premiere on Netflix. As reported by the media, the streaming platform acquired the rights to the film for a sum of Rs 50 crore.

Next, his fans are looking forward to Mega 157. With his history of making a strong impact on-screen, Mega 157 is poised to become another remarkable chapter in Chiranjeevi’s impressive career.