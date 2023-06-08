Happy Birthday Dimple Kapadia: 6 Best Performances of the Veteran Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DIMPLE KAPADIA: Dimple Kapadia, the iconic actress, made her remarkable entry into the film industry at the young age of 16 with the iconic movie Bobby in 1973. Following her marriage to renowned actor Rajesh Khanna, she took a break from acting but returned 12 years later with the film Saagar in 1985. With a career spanning over four decades, Dimple Kapadia has established herself as a versatile talent in the film industry.
The veteran actress’ ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters has become a source of inspiration for many budding actors. Her stunning beauty and natural grace in front of the camera have captivated audiences throughout her career. With a repertoire of diverse roles, Dimple Kapadia continues to mesmerise and inspire generations of film lovers with her timeless charm and extraordinary talent. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look back at some of her best performances over the years.
- Saagar (1985)
After taking a voluntary break, she returned to the silver screen in a Ramesh Sippy movie alongside Kamal Haasan and Rishi Kapoor. Dimple showcased her acting prowess, sharing captivating on-screen chemistry with Rishi Kapoor. Her remarkable portrayal in the film Saagar earned her the esteemed Filmfare Award for Best Actress.
- Bobby (1973)
Dimple Kapadia made a dazzling debut in the timeless film Bobby, helmed by director Raj Kapoor. Capturing the hearts of audiences, the then 16-year-old actress portrayed a young and naive girl who embarks on a forbidden love story with a boy from a lower socioeconomic background. Her extraordinary performance in the film garnered her the esteemed Filmfare Award for Best Actress, earning her the distinction of being the youngest-ever recipient of the award at that time.
- Rudaali (1993)
The actress’s performance in Rudaali is considered one of her finest. Directed by Kalpana Lajmi, the film tells the story of a professional mourner who expresses grief on behalf of others. Dimple’s portrayal of Shanichari, a stoic and emotionally restrained woman, was widely praised. She received the National Film Award for Best Actress for her exceptional performance in this film.
- Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
Dimple showcased her versatility in this coming-of-age drama directed by Farhan Akhtar. Playing the role of a middle-aged alcoholic woman who falls in love with a much younger man, Dimple brought depth and vulnerability to her character. Her performance was widely appreciated, and she received a Filmfare nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
- Finding Fanny (2014)
In this offbeat comedy directed by Homi Adajania, Dimple Kapadia played the role of Rosalina Rosie Eucharistica, a widow in search of her lost love. Her effortless portrayal of a quirky and eccentric character was lauded by both critics and audiences alike. She displayed her impeccable comic timing and added a touch of whimsy to the film.
- Angaar (1992)
Dimple Kapadia’s performance as the fearless and determined Radha, a woman seeking revenge for her husband’s murder, is noteworthy. Directed by Shashilal Nair, the film showcased Dimple’s ability to portray strong and independent female characters with conviction. Her power-packed performance in Angaar earned her critical acclaim and further solidified her position in the industry.