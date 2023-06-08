Happy Birthday Dimple Kapadia: 6 Best Performances of the Veteran Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DIMPLE KAPADIA: Dimple Kapadia, the iconic actress, made her remarkable entry into the film industry at the young age of 16 with the iconic movie Bobby in 1973. Following her marriage to renowned actor Rajesh Khanna, she took a break from acting but returned 12 years later with the film Saagar in 1985. With a career spanning over four decades, Dimple Kapadia has established herself as a versatile talent in the film industry.

The veteran actress’ ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters has become a source of inspiration for many budding actors. Her stunning beauty and natural grace in front of the camera have captivated audiences throughout her career. With a repertoire of diverse roles, Dimple Kapadia continues to mesmerise and inspire generations of film lovers with her timeless charm and extraordinary talent. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look back at some of her best performances over the years.