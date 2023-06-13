Happy Birthday, Disha Patani: 7 Stunning Pics Of The Baaghi 2 Actress

From being the cute girl in an advertisement to wooing the audience with her brief role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Disha Patani has made quite an impression in the Hindi film industry. However, it was with Baaghi 2 that her transformation grabbed all the spotlight and she became the buzz of the town. And ever since, the actress creates a storm with every public appearance.

When Disha Patani is not busy stunning us with her mind-blowing stunts, martial arts and extremely mind-blowing fitness levels, the actress often drops temperature-soaring photos on her Instagram that leave her fans absolutely in awe of her beauty and make their jaws hit the floor. As the actress celebrates her 31st birthday today, let’s take a glance at the Instagram gallery for her stunning photos-

Disha Patani slayed in a sexy thigh-slit black dress with a plunging neckline that highlighted her decolletage.

The Malang actress dropped a photo of herself in a black bikini by the poolside as she made the temperatures soar sky-high.

Radhe actress, Disha Patani is a slayer and looked like a showstopper in this silver cut-out gown. She bared her midriff and flaunted her toned legs in the outfit.

Trust Disha to raise the hotness bar and she nails it to the point. The actress slipped into a short black dress with corset-like fittings and paired it with fishnet stockings, extravagant fur boots and a dramatic hat. The results are ravishing.

Disha Patani raised the oomph factor after she dropped a photo in an animal-print two-piece bikini.

The Radhe actress shows off her enviable curves and fit body in this dazzling bodycon outfit. Dressed in a cut-out pinkish outfit, with a deep neckline and silver sequins, Disha Patani looks smouldering hot.

Flaunting her perfect beach body, Disha looks smoking in an orange two-piece bikini set with fringe details in it.

On the professional front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra.