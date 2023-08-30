Happy Birthday Guru Randhawa: 6 Songs of the Singer That You Must Add to Your Playlist!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GURU RANDHAWA: Guru Randhawa’s musical journey began with small shows in Gurdaspur. He gradually expanded his horizons, bringing his talent to Delhi, where he charmed audiences at intimate gatherings and events. During his time in Delhi, Guru Randhawa also completed his MBA degree. Interestingly, it was rapper Bohemia who bestowed him with the name “Guru."

His musical repertoire encompasses a range of genres including Punjabi, Bhangra, Indi-pop, and Bollywood styles. Some of his notable tracks comprise hits like Lahore, Ishare Tere, Slowly Slowly and Tere Te. As he celebrates his 32nd birthday, let’s take a glance at some of his standout songs.

Moon Rise (2023)

Moon Rise encapsulates themes of both love and heartbreak. The on-screen chemistry between Shehnaaz Gill and Guru elevates the song to new heights. Set against the backdrop of a beach, this love song portrays various stages of the couple’s relationship. The music video has garnered over 50 million views on YouTube.

Nach Meri Rani (2020)

Naach Meri Rani has successfully captured the hearts of many. Even before its official release, the hook-step challenge had already become a popular trend, with numerous people dancing to the catchy tune. The song’s theme revolves around artificial intelligence, with Guru portraying an inventor and stunning Nora Fatehi taking on the role of a robot. The music video has more than 650 million views on YouTube.

Ishq Tera (2019)

Ishq Tera curated by Guru Randhawa, is a beautiful love song where he takes on the roles of writer, singer, and composer. The song also features Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha. The music video has garnered over 448 million views on YouTube.

Made in India (2018)

Guru Randhawa’s Made in India is a romantic number with some foot-tapping beats. In the song, Guru falls in love with the Iranian model Elnaaz Norouzi. Ever since its release in June 2018, the song has been watched more than 596 million times on YouTube.

High-Rated Gabru (2017)

High-rated Gabru has garnered immense love from fans due to its infectious melody. The song has crossed more than 1 billion views on YouTube. Sung by Guru Randhawa and crafted by Manj Musik, the song remains a timeless favourite.

Lahore (2017)

Lahore gained traction among youngsters since its release in 2018. With more than 1 billion views on YouTube, this song encapsulates the essence of love-struck emotions.

Here’s wishing Guru Randhawa a very Happy Birthday!