Happy Birthday Huma Qureshi: Recent and Upcoming Projects of the Tarla Actress!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HUMA QURESHI: Huma Qureshi has carved a prominent place for herself in the heart of Bollywood with her exceptional acting prowess and charming presence. Making her Bollywood debut with the Gangs of Wasseypur series and simultaneously appearing in the romantic drama Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, the actress, Huma Qureshi, garnered critical acclaim and numerous nominations and awards for her outstanding performances in both films. As the talented actress celebrates her 37th birthday today, it’s the perfect time to explore her recent and upcoming projects that are sure to continue delighting audiences and showcasing her versatility on the silver screen.
Huma Qureshi’s Recent Movies
- Tarla (2023)
Directed by Piyush Gupta, the film delves into the inspiring journey and legacy of Tarla Dalal, an iconoclast during the early liberalization period. The movie showcases how she empowered women through the art of cooking. Huma Qureshi, Hardik Thakkar, and Kukul Tarmaster play the lead roles
- Double XL (2022)
This movie follows the journey of two plus-size women, Rajshree Trivedi from Meerut and Saira Khanna from New Delhi, as they face and overcome society’s beauty standards. Leading the cast are Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, and Zaheer Iqbal.
- Monica O My Darling (2022)
In this comedy-drama film directed by Vasan Bala, a clever robotics expert finds himself entangled in a perilous scheme following a passionate affair with surprising turns, where nothing, not even death, unfolds as expected. The movie features talented actors Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.
Huma Qureshi’s Upcoming Movies
- Freedom
The TV series Freedom, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, revolves around a family and their intertwined personal, ideological, and sexual history of India. The show stars Huma Qureshi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles.
- Single Salma
This comedy film revolves around a woman from Lucknow, India, who has dedicated her life to supporting her family. Despite her hard work, she is still single and unsettled, which becomes a central theme in the movie. Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film stars Huma Qureshi, Sunny Singh, and Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles.
- Khiladi 1080
In this action-packed film, four identical brothers, Raghupati, Raghav, Raja, and Ram, find themselves unwittingly caught up in a perilous criminal plot, risking not only their own lives but also the lives of their loved ones. The movie stars Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Shehnaaz Gill in the lead roles, and it is directed by Kabir Sadanand. The film will be released in 2025.
- Pooja Meri Jaan
In the upcoming comedy-drama, Huma Qureshi will be seen in a significant role alongside lead actors Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Raaz. Directed by Navjot Gulati, the film centers on a girl named Pooja, who becomes the target of an unidentified admirer stalking her.