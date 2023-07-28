Happy Birthday Huma Qureshi: Recent and Upcoming Projects of the Tarla Actress!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HUMA QURESHI: Huma Qureshi has carved a prominent place for herself in the heart of Bollywood with her exceptional acting prowess and charming presence. Making her Bollywood debut with the Gangs of Wasseypur series and simultaneously appearing in the romantic drama Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, the actress, Huma Qureshi, garnered critical acclaim and numerous nominations and awards for her outstanding performances in both films. As the talented actress celebrates her 37th birthday today, it’s the perfect time to explore her recent and upcoming projects that are sure to continue delighting audiences and showcasing her versatility on the silver screen.

Huma Qureshi’s Recent Movies

Tarla (2023)

Directed by Piyush Gupta, the film delves into the inspiring journey and legacy of Tarla Dalal, an iconoclast during the early liberalization period. The movie showcases how she empowered women through the art of cooking. Huma Qureshi, Hardik Thakkar, and Kukul Tarmaster play the lead roles Double XL (2022)

This movie follows the journey of two plus-size women, Rajshree Trivedi from Meerut and Saira Khanna from New Delhi, as they face and overcome society’s beauty standards. Leading the cast are Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, and Zaheer Iqbal. Monica O My Darling (2022)

In this comedy-drama film directed by Vasan Bala, a clever robotics expert finds himself entangled in a perilous scheme following a passionate affair with surprising turns, where nothing, not even death, unfolds as expected. The movie features talented actors Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

Huma Qureshi’s Upcoming Movies