Happy Birthday Icon Star Allu Arjun: Latest and Upcoming Movies of Telugu Superstar

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALLU ARJUN: It’s Allu Arjun’s birthday today. The actor turns 41. He is one of those actors in the industry who doesn’t need an introduction. In 2003, Allu Arjun made his film debut with Gangotri. But he rose to fame after playing the lead role in Sukumar’s 2004 cult masterpiece Arya, for which he won a Nandi Special Jury Award.

IN PICS: 20 Years On, Telugu Actor Allu Arjun Continues to Rule Tollywood

He has won numerous honours, including three Nandi Awards and six Filmfare Awards. On his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his latest and upcoming works.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

It is a 2020 action drama movie that was written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. In addition to Allu Arjun, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, and Jayaram in important roles. It is backed by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under the aegis of their production companies, Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. S. Thaman composed the soundtrack for the movie, and P. S. Vinod and Naveen Nooli, respectively.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun Birthday: 5 Best Performances of Tollywood’s Stylish Star

The film was based on the story of two children who switched at birth and how they eventually find out their identities. The film was remade in Hindi - Shehzada. It starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Pushpa: The Rise (Part 1)

A Sukumar-written and -directed action drama movie that was released in 2021 went on to become a commercial hit. Allu Arjun plays the lead role along with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Raj Tirandasu, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, and Ajay Ghosh.

The plot revolves around the ascent of low-wage worker Pushpa Raj in the red sandalwood smuggling ring. The film was also quite appreciated for its soundtrack, which featured chartbusters like Srivalli and Saami Saami.

Pushpa: The Rule (Part 2)

The most anticipated teaser of the movie was recently shared, causing Allu Arjun’s fans to get even more ecstatic. The creators released a clip that provides a look into the life of Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun).

Everyone is curious about Pushpa’s whereabouts. “Hunt before rule," are the final words of the brief teaser. Well, now we have the first look poster of the film. With a nose piercing and make up, All Arjun is all set to rule.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News