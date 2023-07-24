Happy Birthday Iulia Vantur: A Look at Her Photos, Videos With Salman Khan

HAPPY BIRTHDAY IULIA VANTUR: Hailing from Romania, Iulia Vantur has carved a remarkable career across various fields, including modelling, professional singing, television presenting, and acting. Her journey in the glamour world began at the young age of 15 when she ventured into modelling. She is also known for her appearances in notable movies like Radhe (2021), Race 3 (2018), and Sultan (2016), leaving a lasting impression with her performances.

Beyond her professional achievements, Iulia’s personal life is often a topic of intrigue, as she is rumoured to be in a relationship with the Bollywood star Salman Khan since 2012. Despite the speculations, the duo has chosen to keep their relationship status private, adding to the mystery surrounding their bond.

As Iulia Vantur turns 43 this year, let us take a look at some of her rare pictures and videos with Salman Khan.

On her last birthday celebration, Iulia Vantur shared a heartwarming video capturing the joyous moment with her family and close friends. The clip also gives a brief glimpse of Salman Khan, adding to the speculations about their relationship.

Preity Zinta shared a glimpse from the Eid celebration hosted by Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma. Both Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur were also seen attending the star-studded party.

During the release of Iulia Vantur’s music video Main Chala, she made a special appearance on the popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. As a guest on the show, Iulia not only performed onstage but also had a delightful and humorous interaction with Salman Khan.

Both Iulia Vantur and Salman Khan actively participated in Swachh Bharat movement on World Environment Day. Alongside numerous volunteers, the duo was seen engaging in cleaning and sweeping lanes, setting an inspiring example of civic responsibility and community service.

Back in 2019, the renowned model re-shared Salman Khan’s video on his birthday. She wished him with a beautiful caption that read, “The most beautiful gift one can receive in life… love! Happy birthday.”

The speculated couple made a glamorous entrance, dressed in matching chic black outfits, as they landed in the city aboard a private plane, drawing the attention of the paparazzi.

Wishing Iulia Vantur a very Happy Birthday!