Happy Birthday Janet Jackson: Photos of the Pop Icon Over the Years

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JANET JACKSON: Janet Jackson, the youngest member of the renowned Jackson family, leveraged her family’s achievements and became a legendary American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress. She gained prominence through her regular appearances on the 1970s sitcom Good Times and later Fame. She rose to fame in the 1980s with her distinctive voice, innovative music, and unique choreography. Her music spans a diverse range of genres, including pop, R&B, hip-hop, and rock. The musician has released numerous chart-topping albums throughout her career, including The Velvet Rope, All for You, and Together Again"

After an initially modest reception to her music when her debut album was released in 1982, Jackson took charge of her artistic direction, ventured out on her own, and cultivated a distinctive sound and influential style.

Here is Janet Jackson’s musical journey through a series of photographs:

janet jackson at the rhythm nation 1814 celebration party, 1989 pic.twitter.com/aFaGIFDQ94— ‎ً (@hourlydamita) September 19, 2022

Janet Jackson at the Rhythm Nation 1814 celebration party in 1989.

Miss Jackson’s star was dedicated on April 4, 1990 and is located at 1500 Vine Street next to the Jackson Family star. #walkoffame #Janetjackson pic.twitter.com/IziYIV7OAF— Walk of Fame (@WalkofFameStar) February 1, 2022

On April 20, 1990, Janet Jackson revealed her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles while waving to her fans.

Miss Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson. We love you so much and i’m so sorry for how the media and the world has treated you. I’ll always stick up for you. #JanetJacksonDoc pic.twitter.com/zVNEH47OwE— sabby (@whoisitbad_) January 30, 2022

At the 35th annual Grammy Awards ceremony on February 24 1993, Janet Jackson presented her brother Michael Jackson with the Grammy Legend Award, after which he was visibly overcome and kissed the singer on the check.

michael jackson and janet jackson at the MTV video music awards, 1995 pic.twitter.com/AyoiHqGi6T— fan account (@whataboutrainn) June 29, 2022

On September 7 1995, Janet Jackson was pictured with her brother Michael at the MTV Music Video Awards, which took place at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

#JanetHERstoryJanet Jackson’s “The Velvet Rope Tour: Live in Concert" aired on HBO, October 11th, 1998. The presentation received an 11.9 rating, outperforming ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in HBO homes. 15 million viewers in 8.9 million households viewed some part of the special. https://t.co/QcYo2aCQFB pic.twitter.com/TZuv7mXqLN — #JanetsLegacyMatters (@janetslegacy) April 7, 2021

On July 9 1998, Janet began her concert tour in the United States with a performance in Washington, D.C.

janet jackson at the essence awards, 2002 pic.twitter.com/wouzlyDkEL— ‎ً (@hourlydamita) November 10, 2021

At the 2002 Essence Awards ceremony, the singer was presented with the Reader’s Choice Award.

NY Times Presents documentary ‘Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson’ to debut on FX on Hulu on Nov 19.It’ll center on the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show and the aftermath, as Janet Jackson’s career never recovered but Justin Timberlake went from strength-to-strength. pic.twitter.com/eRx40bARYE — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 1, 2021

On February 1 2004, during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake performed together.

janet jackson at the “damita jo” album celebration party, 2004 pic.twitter.com/mC9iFRLrsV— ‎ً (@hourlydamita) February 10, 2023

On March 29 2004, Janet Jackson arrived at a record release party for her latest album Damita Jo, held at Spice Market in New York.

janet jackson and rihanna, 2008 - 2019 pic.twitter.com/OHb2JNc429— ‎ً (@hourlydamita) December 9, 2021

On February 9 2008, Rihanna and Janet Jackson were pictured posing together at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party.

janet jackson performing at the essence music festival, 2010 pic.twitter.com/MDCf02GiPP— ‎ً (@hourlydamita) March 3, 2022

During the 2010 Essence Music Festival in 2010, Janet Jackson was seen performing in New Orleans at the Louisiana Superdome.