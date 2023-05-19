Happy Birthday Jr NTR: A Sneak Peek Into His Latest And Upcoming Films

Jr NTR turns a year older on May 20 and fans are buzzing with anticipation for his upcoming movies. With his extraordinary talent and amazing on-screen charisma, Jr NTR has proven time and again that he is one of the most powerful stars of his generation. From intense action sequences to heartfelt emotional portrayals, he effortlessly immerses himself in diverse roles, leaving audiences in awe. As we celebrate Jr NTR’s birthday, let’s take a look at the RRR star’s latest and upcoming movies.

RRR - Helmed by the renowned director SS Rajamouli, this period drama delves into the world of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, portrayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film has garnered an overwhelming response, with both actors’ performances receiving critical acclaim.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava - Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava is a gripping Telugu action drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Jr NTR shines as a young man who embarks on a mission to bring peace and end the cycle of violence between two rival groups in his village.

NTR 30 – Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. With the promise of a visual extravaganza, NTR30 is sure to be an intense and thrilling venture. More details about the movie’s plot are awaited.

NTR 31 - Excitement is high around this project. Director Prashanth Neel who is currently working on Prabhas’ Salaar, will soon shift his focus to Jr NTR’s film. Following Prashanth Neel’s success with the KGF franchise, fans are eagerly awaiting his collaboration with JR NTR.

War 2 – Jr NTR is set to join forces with Hrithik Roshan in the highly anticipated sequel to War. NTR will step into the YRF’s Spy Universe and is believed to be taking on the role of the antagonist in this action-packed thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji. With his immense talent and intensity, Jr NTR is sure to bring a new dimension to the film. It is not yet confirmed if other characters from the Yash Raj’s Spy Universe are going to reprise their roles in the movie.