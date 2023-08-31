CHANGE LANGUAGE
Happy Birthday Jungkook: BTS' Golden Maknae Reveals His Favourite Tattoo and It Has Sweet Love Connection

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 20:51 IST

Seoul, South Korea

On Jungkook's birthday, here's a look at BTS singer's tattoos.

On Jungkook's birthday, here's a look at BTS singer's tattoos.

Happy birthday, Jungkook! Here's looking at the BTS member's favourite tattoo and the meaning behind it.

Jungkook, the Golden Maknae of BTS, turned 25 today (Sept 1, KST) and birthday wishes are pouring in for him from across the world. Jeon Jungkook is known for many things — his impressive singing skills, his insane dancing abilities, his breathtaking good looks and his love for ARMY. Jungkook is also popular for his tattoos. The Seven hitmaker has numerous tattoos across his body but he recently revealed his favourite tattoo — his birth flower.

It is no secret that Jungkook’s birth flower is Tiger Flower. Speaking with SiriusXM, Jungkook said that he likes his birth flower tattoos the most. “(It is) because of its flower language. It means, ‘Please give me love’. It’s beautiful and painful at the same time, so I like it," the Still With You singer said.

The first time Jungkook revealed the tattoo was in the music video of ON. Released in February 2020, the music video revealed that Jungkook got a massive Tiger Flower tattoo on his right arm with the words ‘Please Love Me’ spotted underneath it.

Earlier this year, Jungkook gave a tour of his tattoos during a Weverse live. The singer revealed that the first tattoo he got was ‘ARMY.’ Jungkook said that he is proud of the fandom the most and wanted the ink in a visible spot. The tattoo is placed on the back of his hand. He then gave fans a closer look at the crown tattoo, the flower and other tattoos on his sleeve, revealing interesting details about them. He also revealed that he has his birth time inked in between these artworks.

Meanwhile, Jungkook has been breaking music chart records with his new single Seven. The solo song marked his solo debut and it featured Latto. Jungkook roped in Han So-hee for the music video. While fans are enjoying various versions of the song, Jungkook teased he is preparing a solo album as well.

