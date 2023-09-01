Happy Birthday Jungkook: These Motivational Quotes By BTS Star Are A Must Read

Korean musical sensation and BTS’ youngest member, Jeon Jungkook, is celebrating his 26th birthday today, on September 1, and the excitement among ARMY, the group’s massive global fandom, is nothing short of extraordinary. For them, this day is not just a birthday, it’s a festival filled with love, dedication, and creative expressions of admiration for the vocalist. As we approach Jungkook’s special day, fans worldwide have kicked off their preparations in a grand fashion. Social media platforms have been flooded with pictures and videos showcasing Jungkook’s presence in iconic buildings, themed restaurants, subways, and more.

One of the most captivating birthday events in honor of Jungkook is the Hotel Seven-themed cafe celebration, named after his recent release. The dreamy atmosphere promises to make his birthday unforgettable.

‘Hotel Seven’ themed Jungkook’s birthday cafe event is so dreamy pic.twitter.com/K1xpSTYIZW— Jungkook SNS 🎂 (@Jungkook_SNS) August 27, 2023

In New York City’s Times Square, he graced the iconic billboard as a tribute to his Billboard record for SEVEN. This impressive display is a testament to the global reach of BTS and the immense love ARMY has for Jungkook.

Omgggg 😭 this is so pretty?!! Our dedicated @JKGlobalWebsite organized Jungkook Birthday Ads in NYC Times Square to celebrate JK DAY, from August 31 till September 1st! pic.twitter.com/LY3gwDf5un— 나비.97 (FAN) (@maineventjeon) August 26, 2023

India’s love for Jungkook is undeniable, with billboards

showcasing the SEVEN crooner and a special tribute at a bus stop in Mulund. Delhi even boasts a Jungkook-themed cafe, where fans are hosting a party in his honor.

Jungkook birthday celebration by Indian army 🇮🇳🤩🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/2NG1znC7Vy— 아미 (@Srikavy82084942) September 1, 2021

Indian Armys having a Jungkook themed party in celebration of his birthday in a Cafe bar in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/S7jBFcukEP — JUNGKOOK INDIA🇮🇳⁷ (@Jungkook__INDIA) August 30, 2022

Jungkook, often affectionately referred to as the maknae (the youngest) of BTS, consistently inspires with his wisdom and uplifting words. Here are 7 motivational quotes by him that remind us of the strength within us all:

1. You should build your own goals and dreams. I think it’s really sad that some people don’t get a chance to build their own dreams because of outside pressure.

2. Effort makes you. You’ll regret it someday if you don’t try your best now. Don’t think it’s too late but keep working on it. It may take time but there’s nothing that gets worse when you practice. You may get sad, but it’s evidence that you are doing good.

3. Without anger or sadness, you won’t be able to feel true happiness.

4. I can’t just say ‘cheer up no matter what’, but in the midst of that difficulty, try to find that small happiness.

5. There’s no knowing what will come, but hard work will get us somewhere.

6. For those of you who are working: no matter how frustrating, how tough, I hope you can overcome it and become an even stronger person.

Just ahead of his birthday, Jungkook’s recent release SEVEN, featuring Latto, made history on Spotify by becoming the fastest song by a male artist to surpass 500 million streams. Beyond his musical feats, Jungkook continues to captivate with his ever-evolving style, including a new haircut that sent fans into a frenzy when he casually revealed it while dancing to Seven. It’s clear that the world is celebrating not just his birthday but also his talents and influence.

Here’s to wishing Jungkook a happy and memorable birthday, filled with love, joy, and success.