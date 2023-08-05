Happy Birthday Kajol: 5 Times The Actress Proved Her Mettle With Outstanding Performances

Kajol is celebrating her 49th birthday today. The actress who recently made her OTT debut is currently basking in the success of her web series The Trial. She impressed the audience with her remarkable performance in the series as a lawyer, Noyonika SenGupta. Kajol has been a part of numerous such projects in which she has proved her mettle as an actress. It would be difficult for anyone to pick one performance that deserves appreciation as her characters in almost every film are memorable and beyond perfect. Let’s take a look at the top 5 performances of the actress in no particular order:

My Name Is Khan (2010)

Needless to mention, Kajol received numerous awards for her performance in My Name Is Khan. This is a testament to her honest portrayal of a mother who builds her life back up after a tragic incident and reluctantly gets into a relationship with Shah Rukh’s character in the film. The film is based on an Indian Muslim man (Shah Rukh Khan), who suffers from Asperger’s syndrome.

Fanaa (2006)

Yet another performance by Kajol that still deserves praise was the character of a blind Kashmiri woman in Fanaa. In the film, she plays Zooni Ali Beg who falls in love with Aamir Khan’s character who is a terrorist. The film takes an interesting turn when he goes absconding and meets years later.

Gupt: The Hidden Truth (I997)

The suspense thriller directed by Rajiv Rai introduced Kajol as the anti-hero. The conviction with which Kajol played Isha Dewan who played a possessive lover is much appreciable. The film also featured Bobby Deol and Manisha Koirala, and won three Filmfare Awards, including best villain for Kajol.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is still hailed as the most romantic films ever made in India. The iconic film featured Kajol and Shah Rukh as a hit pair. Kajol who played Simran was memorable in every frame. The story begins when Simran meets the love of her life, Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) during a trip to Europe with friends. The way she convinces her strict father to go for the trip and then marry Raj is an absolute favourite of many.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1999)

Kajol as Anjali and Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul in this classic is widely appreciated by the audience. Kajol who plays a lovable tomboy, received applause for her de-glam avatar. The Karan Johar directorial is considered one of the most iconic films in Bollywood.