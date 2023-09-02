Happy Birthday Kiccha Sudeep: Some Lesser Known Facts About The Kannada Superstar

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep celebrates his 50th birthday today, September 2. Known as one of the most popular and highest-paid Indian actors, Sudeep, whose full name is Sudeep Sanjeev, has achieved remarkable success in the Kannada film industry.

Sudeep was born on September 2, 1971. Beyond acting, he has donned multiple hats, working as a director, screenwriter, show host and also singer. His work in the film industry extends beyond Kannada cinema to include Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies.

Interestingly, Sudeep pursued engineering before embarking on his acting career, demonstrating his commitment to follow his passion. Before gracing the silver screen, he made his mark in the world of television with the show Premada Kadambari.

The moniker Kichcha became synonymous with Sudeep after his 2001 film Huchcha. This blockbuster hit propelled him to stardom, where his character, Sachidananda, was affectionately known as Kichcha.

His cinematic journey commenced in 1997 with the film Thayavva. In Bollywood, Sudeep made his debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Phoonk in 2008. His entry into Telugu cinema was through SS Rajamouli’s Eega in 2012. As a director, he has helmed numerous Kannada films, including No 73, Shanthi Nivasa, Veera Madakari, Just Maath Maalli, Kempe Gowda, and Maanikya.

Sudeep also hosts the Kannada version of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

Sudeep’s multifaceted career extends beyond cinema. He is also the captain of the Karnataka Bulldozers, a Sandalwood cricket team that competes in the Celebrity Cricket League.

His recent films include notable works like Hebbuli, where he portrayed Captain Ram under the direction of S Krishna. Earlier this year, he starred in Kabzaa, directed by R Chandru, sharing the screen with Shiva Rajkumar and Upendra. His 2022-release Vikrant Rona marked a milestone as the third-highest-grossing Kannada film. It was directed by Anup Bhandari with Sudeep in the titular role.