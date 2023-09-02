Happy Birthday Kichcha Sudeepa: Latest and Upcoming Movies of Kannada Superstar

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KICHCHA SUDEEPA: Sudeep Sanjeev, popularly known as Kichcha Sudeepa is a name that resonates with the very essence of Kannada cinema today. He stands as a cinematic genius who has entertained audiences for nearly two decades. He has also done some films in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Kichcha Sudeepa’s ascent to stardom began in the late 90s, and since then, he has been a pivotal force in the Kannada film industry. His illustrious career boasts numerous blockbusters, including the unforgettable Huchcha (2001) and the riveting Bachchan (2013) which unequivocally establish him as a force to reckon with on the silver screen.

WATCH: How Did Kichcha Sudeepa Get His Name?

One of his most notable achievements is winning the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Kannada for three consecutive years, a testament to his exceptional talent. The films that earned him these accolades - Huchcha (2001), Nandhi (2002), and Swathi Muthu (2003) - bear witness to his versatility as an actor, effortlessly transitioning between diverse roles. It was because of his portrayal of a character named Kichcha in his Huchcha, that earned him the nickname Kichcha Sudeepa by his fans.

Beyond the big screen, Sudeepa has left an indelible mark as the charismatic host of the Kannada version of the reality show Bigg Boss.

As this charismatic star turns 52 today, let’s recount his exceptional work in some of his recent films.

Hebbuli

On the silver screen, his latest venture was a Tegulu film, Hebbuli, directed by S Krishna and starring Ravi Kale, Kaveri, and Amala Paul beside himself. In this film, Sudeep played Captain Ram. The film’s plot revolves around Ram’s quest for truth and justice.

Kabzaa

Early this year, Sudeep graced the silver screen with Kabzaa, a period gangster action thriller directed by R Chandru. It was released in March 2023 and Suddep shared the spotlight with actors like Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, and Shriya Saran. Set against the backdrop of post-independence India, the film’s intriguing narrative spanned decades, drawing viewers into a world of intrigue and power struggles.

Vikram Rona

This movie not only captivated audiences but also became the third highest-grossing Kannada film upon its release. Sudeep portrayed the titular character in this action thriller. The film tells the story of a remote village in the middle of a forest that starts witnessing a series of unexplainable events that is attributed to the supernatural.

Billa Ranga Baashaa

One of his most awaited films, Billa Ranga Baashaa, is all set to hit the theatres on September 25. Directed by Anup Bhandari, this Kannada movie will be an adventure-thriller, reportedly set in the year 2209.

Kichcha 46

Kichcha 46 by director Vijay Karthikeyan, is an action thriller. This high-octane project is being produced by the renowned film producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu, known for his support of hit movies like Kabali, Asuran, and Karnan. Kiccha 46 is set to hit theaters as a pan-Indian release, catering to audiences in five diverse languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

As Kichcha Sudeep and his fans celebrate this special day, we wish him continued success, memorable performances, and a year filled with cinematic brilliance.