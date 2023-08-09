Happy Birthday, Mahesh Babu: Six Movies That Define His Versatility As An Actor

Mahesh Babu primarily works in the South Indian film industry but his popularity exceeds regional boundaries. His phenomenal performances in several films helped him touch milestones in the entertainment world. Needless to mention, Mahesh Babu has established himself as a prominent figure in the realm of Indian cinema. He is celebrating his 48th birthday today, August 9. Long before foraying into the film industry with the film Rajakumarudu (1999), he had already worked in eight films as a child artist. He shot to fame with Murari, which was released in 2001.

Since then, there was no looking back for Mahesh Babu. Over the years, he has seen dramatic ups and downs in his acting career; but every time, he came back and conquered the battle. On the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday, let’s revisit some of his memorable performances, which made him the star that he is today.

Okkadu (2003)

Directed by Gunasekhar, this film is still hailed as Mahesh Babu’s breakthrough performance. The action-packed romantic drama featured Bhumika Chawla opposite him. It is believed that the iconic scene of the film, which shows Ajay (Mahesh’s character) confronting Reddy (Prakash Raj) for the first time, turned Mahesh Babu into a star.

Pokiri (2006)

This Puri Jagannadh-directorial was a massive hit. The action-packed thriller with a gripping storyline was critically acclaimed and garnered applause from the audience. The film unravels the life of Pandu, a criminal who is intertwined in the rivalries and conspiracies of two criminal gangs. The film emerged to be one of the highest-grossing releases of the year.

Dookudu (2011)

Directed by Sreenu Vaitla, this action-comedy film was a commercial success and showcased Mahesh Babu’s versatility as an actor. This Sreenu Vaitla-directorial film also starred Samatha Ruth Prabhu. In the film, Mahesh essayed a cop, who is on an undercover mission to prevent a mafia don from wreaking havoc in India. The audience was impressed to see Mahesh Babu in a new avatar.

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013)

This family drama, directed by Srikanth Addala, reunited Mahesh Babu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Besides the two, the film also featured Anjali and Venkatesh in the lead roles. The story of the film was based on a humble, middle-class family residing in a village. The film highlights the importance of generosity and family values.

Srimanthudu (2015)

Next on the list is Srimanthudu, which follows the story of an heir to a vast multimillionaire company. What unfolds after he encounters challenges forms the compelling storyline of the film. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features actress Shruti Haasan.

Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020)

Sarileru Neekevvaru has Mahesh Babu portraying the role of Army Major Ajay Krishna. He is on a mission to protect the nation from external threats. Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, and Rajendra Prasad were also seen in supporting roles. A tremendous success, the film minted over Rs 250 crore.