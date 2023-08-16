Happy Birthday Manisha Koirala: 6 Evergreen Songs of the Heeramandi Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MANISHA KOIRALA: Manisha Koirala, a talented and versatile actress in the Indian film industry, has graced numerous films with her presence and has been a part of many memorable songs. She is known for her versatile roles and her expressive performances. She has won several awards and accolades for her acting skills. She established herself as a leading actress after enduring a series of commercial failures.Manisha was on a hiatus for five years after her cancer diagnosis in 2012. She came back with films like Dear Maya, Lust Stories and Sanju, all of which were commercial and critical successes.

The actress will be next seen in Heeramandi, a series coming from the house of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. After Salman Khan-starrer ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’, she will reunite with Bhansali after a gap of 25 years. They had worked Born in Kathmandu, Nepal, the actress turns 53 today on August 16, 2023.

On Manisha’s birthday, let’s revisit some of her memorable songs:

Pyar Hua Chupke Se (1942: A Love Story)

This song is a beautiful and haunting melody about love that is forbidden. Koirala’s vocals are simply stunning, and she perfectly captures the pain and longing of the lyrics. Raja Ko Rani Se (Akele Hum Akele Tum)

This is a romantic duet sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The song features Manisha Koirala and Aamir Khan as a married couple who fall in love again after facing many challenges. The song was composed by Anu Malik and written by Majrooh Sultanpuri. Ae Ajnabi (Dil Se)

This is a soulful song sung by Udit Narayan and Mahalaxmi Iyer. The song depicts the longing and attraction between Manisha Koirala and Shah Rukh Khan, who play two strangers with different ideologies. The song was composed by AR Rahman and written by Gulzar. Kehna Hi Kya (Bombay)

This is a melodious song sung by K.S. Chithra. The song showcases the chemistry and romance between Manisha Koirala and Arvind Swamy, who play a Hindu-Muslim couple who elope to Bombay (now Mumbai). The song was composed by A.R. Rahman and written by Mehboob. Dil Se Re (Dil Se)

This is a passionate song sung by AR Rahman, Anuradha Sriram, Anupama, and Febi Mani. The song captures the intensity and emotion of Manisha Koirala and Shah Rukh Khan, who play two lovers who are destined to be apart. The song was composed by AR Rahman and written by Gulzar. Tu Hi Re (Bombay)

This is a heart-wrenching song sung by Hariharan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The song expresses the pain and anguish of Manisha Koirala and Arvind Swamy, who play a couple who are separated by communal riots in Bombay. The song was composed by AR Rahman and written by Mehboob.

These are some of the top songs of Manisha Koirala that have touched the hearts of many listeners. Do you have any other favourite songs of hers?