Happy Birthday Mithun Chakraborty: Celebrating the Rags-to-Riches Tale of the Disco Dancer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MITHUN CHAKRABORTY: The heartbreaking tale of Bollywood’s Disco Dancer Mithun Chakraborty will move and inspire you. Happy Birthday Mithun Da! Born on 16 June 1950, Mithun Chakraborty, a prominent figure in Hindi cinema and a former Rajya Sabha member, established himself as one of the biggest stars of his time.

His journey in the film industry began with the 1976 release of Mrinal Sen ‘Mrigayaa’, where he showcased his acting prowess and earned his first National Film Award. From there, his career blossomed as he appeared in over 350 films, including popular ones like Agneepath, Gunda, Disco Dancer, Jung, and Kasam Paddan Wale Ki.

However, Mithun’s path to success was filled with struggles. While we have heard tales of people sleeping hungry on the streets of Mumbai, it was Mithun Chakraborty’s reality- something that he had to undergo on his path to stardom.

Originally named Gouranga Chakraborty, Mithun was born in Hyderabad. He enrolled himself at the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune and played the lead role in the film The Naxalites, released in 1980. Unfortunately, the film failed to make a mark at the box office.

During his appearance on the singing, reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, Mithun Chakraborty opened up about the hardships he faced during his struggling days. He candidly shared, “I had to sleep with an empty stomach, and I used to cry myself to sleep. In fact, there were days when I had to think about what my next meal will be and where I will go to sleep. I have also slept on the footpath for a lot of days.”

The actor stated that he never wished anyone to experience the challenges he faced in his life. Mithun also revealed that he faced disrespect and discrimination for many years due to his skin colour.

Mithun Chakraborty rose to stardom after his 1982 release Disco Dancer. Portraying the character of Jimmy, Mithun captivated audiences with his electrifying dance moves and charismatic screen presence. The film struck a chord with viewers and brought him much-needed acclaim. He had become a household name.

In Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s book ‘Mithun Chakraborty: The Dada of Bollywood’, it was revealed that Disco Dancer became the first Indian film to cross the Rs 100 Crore mark worldwide. This remarkable feat shattered the previous record set by the iconic film Sholay.

After the success of Disco Dancer, Chakraborty set a record by featuring in the most number of films as a lead actor. From 1998-1999, he appeared in around 30 films and was the second highest-paid actor in the industry, following in the footsteps of Amitabh Bachchan. Furthermore, he even became the highest taxpayer during that time.

In recent years, Mithun Chakraborty has proven his skills in the entertainment industry, as he has showcased his versatility by portraying a range of memorable characters in films such as Guru, Chandni Chowk To China, Boss, The Kashmir Files, Oh My God and the beloved Golmaal franchise. He has also graced television as a Grandmaster on the popular reality show Dance India Dance.

On Mithun Chakraborty’s 73rd birthday, we extend our heartfelt wishes to the star!