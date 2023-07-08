Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: 10 Intriguing Facts and Top Movies of the Veteran Bollywood Actress

NEETU KAPOOR BIRTHDAY: Neetu Kapoor, the veteran actress, continues to radiate her brilliance on the silver screen, skillfully portraying characters that reflect her decades of experience in the industry. Beginning her journey as a child artist in the 1966 film Suraj, she swiftly garnered recognition with remarkable roles in successful movies such as Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Deewaar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kaala Patthar, and many more.

Despite taking a break from acting after her marriage to Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor’s stardom remained intact, and fans eagerly anticipated her return to the screen. Years later, she made a remarkable comeback, imbuing her performances with renewed enthusiasm and leaving an indelible impression on audiences.

As she celebrates her 65th birthday, let’s explore some fascinating facts about this stunning actress. Additionally, we have curated a list of her popular movies that you can add to your watchlist.

10 Facts You Should Know

Veteran actress Neetu Singh’s birth name is Harneet Kaur Singh. She kickstarted her acting journey at the tender age of 8, adopting the screen name Baby Sonia. Hailing from Delhi, Neetu Singh’s family later moved to Mumbai, where she attended Hill Grange High School. Unfortunately, her father Darshan Singh passed away prematurely. In 1966, Neetu made her film debut with Suraj, alongside Rajendra Kumar and Vyjayanthimala. Making her mark in various films such as Dus Lakh, Do Dooni Chaar, Waris, and Ghar Ghar Ki Kahaani, Neetu Singh’s breakthrough as a child actor came in the Mala Sinha-Biswajeet-starrer Do Kaliyaan (1968). In this film, she portrayed the roles of twins, Ganga and Jamuna, who reunite their estranged parents. Following her role in the successful film Yaadon Ki Baarat, Neetu Singh’s popularity soared, particularly after her scintillating dance number Lekar Hum Deewana Dil with Tariq Hussain, which paved the way for more lead roles in her career. While shooting their first film together, Zehreela Insaan, Rishi Kapoor playfully teased and annoyed Neetu on set. One of his favourite pranks involved smearing kajal on her face after she finished her makeup. Rishi Kapoor once shared how he sought Neetu’s help in writing telegrams to win back his ex-girlfriend while filming Zehreela Insaan. However, as time passed, he began to realize that Neetu was the one for him, and he couldn’t help but miss her while shooting in Europe. Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor’s on-screen chemistry was undeniable, and they starred in several successful films together during the 70s. Some of their most notable collaborations include Khel Khel Mein (1975), Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), and Doosra Aadmi (1977). At the age of 21, Neetu Kapoor tied the knot with Rishi Kapoor on January 22, 1980. Post-marriage, Neetu chose to step away from films, emphasizing that her decision was entirely personal and unrelated to her marital status. During the early days of their marriage, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor resided in Chembur with Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. Neetu formed a strong bond with her mother-in-law, cherishing those years as the most beautiful.

Top Movies of Neetu Singh