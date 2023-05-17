Happy Birthday Nushrratt Bharuccha: Latest and Upcoming Projects of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA: In the glimmering world of Bollywood, where dreams take flight and stars shine bright, Nushrratt Bharuccha has etched her mark clearly. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with the film Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006 and later gained widespread recognition and acclaim for her captivating role as Neha in the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Since then, she has been a part of several successful films including Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Dream Girl and the romantic comedy Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety. Nushrratt’s career is characterised by her ability to portray relatable characters with a touch of wit and charm, making her a popular choice amongst audiences.

On Nushrratt’s 38th birthday, take a glance at her latest and upcoming movies.

Latest Movies

Chatrapathi (2023)

Nushrratt gave her fans a pre-birthday gift with this romantic action film. A remake of SS Rajamouli’s film of the same name, Chatrapathi released in the cinemas on May 12. The film is directed by V.V. Vinayak, and stars Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Karan Singh Chhabra in the lead roles. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023)

Nushrratt can be seen playing the role of Anya in Luv Ranjan’s directorial. She had previously collaborated with Luv Ranjan on movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Though Nushrratt only had a brief appearance in the movie, her role was much appreciated. The film also cast Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as the lead pair. Selfie (2023)

The film features Akshay Kumar, Adah Sharma, Emraan Hashmi, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. Nushrratt plays the role of Emraan Hashmi’s wife, Minty. Directed by Raj Mehta, the story is about a fight between a Bollywood actor and an officer who is his die-hard, as a simple misunderstanding spirals into a widely publicised feud, capturing the nation’s attention.

Upcoming Movies