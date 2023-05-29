Happy Birthday, Pankaj Kapur: A Look At Actor-director's Personal Life

Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapur is one of the most prominent actors in the Hindi film industry. His contribution as an actor and a director has been immense. His professional career has always been the talk of the town, but little is known about his personal life. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at his personal life.

Pankaj Kapur was born in Ludhiana, Punjab. His father was a professor and it was his mother who began training a four-year-old Pankaj Kapur in small acts. After he finished his schooling, he decided to take up acting. Reportedly, his father advised him that if he really wanted to pursue acting, then he should study it properly and understand its nuances. Pankaj Kapur enrolled at the National School of Drama after he couldn’t get admission to FTII. Finally, in 1976, a 22-year-old Pankaj relocated to Mumbai.

In 1982, Richard Attenborough directed a movie titled Gandhi, which won the Oscars across many categories. The movie was based on Mahatma Gandhi and starred many actors like Daniel Day-Lewis, Ben Kingsley, Amrish Puri, Neena Gupta, Supriya Pathak, Alok Nath and many others. Ben Kingsley played the role of Bapu. Since his accent was American, his dialogues were dubbed into Hindi. Meanwhile, the director was impressed by the acting of a young Pankaj Kapur who was portraying the role of one of Gandhi’s assistants Pyarelal. Hence, Richard Attenborough assigned the actor the task of dubbing the dialogues.

Pankaj Kapur kept proving his mettle one project at a time. He appeared in the crime series named Karamchand and gained massive attention from viewers and critics alike. The audience absolutely loved his performance. He has appeared in works like Mandi, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Khamosh, Ram Jaane, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Toba Tek Singh to name a few. He was last seen in Bheed. He has also worked with his son Shahid in films like Jersey and Shaandaar which also featured his daughter Sanah Kapur.