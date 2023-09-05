Happy Birthday Pankaj Tripathi: Actor’s Inspiring Story of Hard Work and Determination

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PANKAJ TRIPATHI: Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most versatile and respected actors in India today. He has starred in a wide range of films and television shows, and his performances have been critically acclaimed. But his journey to stardom was not easy. He had to overcome many challenges, including his humble beginnings in a small town in Bihar.

Born on September 5, 1976, in a small village called Belsand in Bihar, he faced numerous challenges on his path to becoming one of Hindi Cinema’s most respected actors. His journey from a small town in Bihar to stardom in the film industry serves as an inspiration to countless aspiring actors. His success story highlights the importance of talent, determination, and perseverance in achieving one’s dreams, no matter where they come from.

PANKAJ TRIPATHI’S FIRST BREAK

Last year, at the first edition of News18 India’s Amrit Ratna Samman event that took place in New Delhi, Tripathi recalled how he got his first ever film ‘Run’ in which he played a blink-and-miss role.

“They had come to me with an offer. I didn’t have to go anywhere for my first film. It was a very small part though. They were looking for an actor because the one they had initially finalised, he ran away. So just one hour before the shoot in Delhi, they began searching for an actor. Someone told them, ‘there’s an actor sleeping over there, he has a decent comic timing.’

“Main soya hua tha (I was sleeping). They came to me and woke me up. I asked them, ‘Who are you?’ They said, ‘Film dene aaye hain (We have come here to offer you a movie).’ I was like, ‘Ye kaisa aadmi hai?’ So, I got my first film while I was sleeping. And after that I wouldn’t get movies even after running (laughs)," Tripathi recalled.

INSPIRED BY MANOJ BAJPAYEE

“Manoj Bajpayee ji is my inspiration. I didn’t even know what kind of challenges I was going to face but his journey inspired me. Also, there are no set parameters to measure the talent. It’s not written on your forehead that you are talented. There’s no criteria for talent especially in cinema. There are so many people auditioning for a particular role. You will find huge queues. So, it’s very difficult to have a breakthrough," Tripathi had said during the News18 India event.

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS

Pankaj Tripathi grew up in a modest family and faced financial constraints during his childhood. His early life was far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry. Despite the odds, he pursued his education and graduated from the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi, a prestigious institution known for producing talented actors. After completing his education, he faced the typical struggles that many aspiring actors encounter in the Indian film industry. He had to do odd jobs to make ends meet while attending auditions.

BREAKTHROUGH ROLE

Pankaj Tripathi’s breakthrough came with his role as Sultan Qureshi in the critically acclaimed film “Gangs of Wasseypur" (2012), directed by Anurag Kashyap. His portrayal of a gangster received widespread recognition and established him as a versatile actor.

His acting skills and versatility became evident as he took on a variety of roles in both mainstream and independent cinema. His performances in movies like “Newton," “Masaan," “Stree," and the web series “Mirzapur" earned him critical acclaim.

Tripathi’s talent transcended borders as he received recognition at international film festivals. Pankaj Tripathi’s work was appreciated at events like the Asia Pacific Screen Awards and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. His popularity continued to rise with every project he took on. His unique style of acting, coupled with his ability to portray complex characters, endeared him to both audiences and critics alike.

AWARDS AND HONOURS

Over the years, Pankaj Tripathi received several awards for his outstanding performances, including the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor this year for Mimi. His work not only made him a star but also had a cultural impact. His characters often represent the complexities and nuances of rural India, earning him a special place in Indian cinema.