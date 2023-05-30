Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: 5 Must-watch Movies of Veteran Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PARESH RAWAL: Paresh Rawal, a versatile and accomplished actor, has cemented his place in the Indian film industry with his impeccable performances. With a career spanning almost four decades, the veteran actor has effortlessly portrayed a wide spectrum of characters, seamlessly transitioning from intense dramas to uproarious comedies.
His innate ability to bring depth and authenticity to his roles has earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan following. From his memorable portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the cult classic Hera Pheri to his captivating performance as a greedy and atheist shop owner in Oh My God, Paresh Rawal’s talent knows no bounds.
As Paresh Rawal turns 68 today, let us recall his best performances so far:
- Hera Pheri
Paresh Rawal’s portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in this comedy film is considered one of his best performances. Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie follows the hilarious misadventures of three unemployed men searching for a solution to their financial woes. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu in the lead roles. The film has attained such immense popularity that even to this day, scenes from the movie are widely used as memes
- Welcome
In the movie, Paresh Rawal plays the role of Dr. Ghunghroo, the on-screen mama (uncle) of Akshay Kumar’s character. Dr. Ghunghroo’s comical actions and dialogue delivery become the catalyst for the entire family’s misadventures and troubles. Alongside Akshay Kumar, the film features a stellar cast including Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, and others.
- OMG: Oh My God!
Directed by Umesh Shukla, it is a thought-provoking film released in 2012. Starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles, Paresh Rawal portrays the character of Kanji Lal Mehta, a Gujarati shop owner. When his shop is destroyed in an earthquake, Kanji decides to take action against God in court.
- Hungama
A Priyadarshan directorial, Hungama is a multi-starrer film that hit the screens in 2003. Paresh Rawal portrays the character of Radheshyam Tiwari, a wealthy businessman who happens to be uneducated. The movie revolves around the chaos that ensues when misunderstandings arise regarding the backgrounds of the characters, leading to hilarious outcomes. The movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rimi Sen in the lead roles alongside Paresh Rawal.
- Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge
Directed by Ashwani Dhir, the film features Ajay Devgn and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles, with Paresh Rawal playing a prominent supporting role as Lambodar Chacha. Paresh Rawal’s role is of an unwelcome guest who overstays his welcome. Lambodar Chacha’s presence in the house brings chaos and disrupts the lives of the residents.