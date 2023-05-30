Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: 5 Must-watch Movies of Veteran Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PARESH RAWAL: Paresh Rawal, a versatile and accomplished actor, has cemented his place in the Indian film industry with his impeccable performances. With a career spanning almost four decades, the veteran actor has effortlessly portrayed a wide spectrum of characters, seamlessly transitioning from intense dramas to uproarious comedies.

His innate ability to bring depth and authenticity to his roles has earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan following. From his memorable portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the cult classic Hera Pheri to his captivating performance as a greedy and atheist shop owner in Oh My God, Paresh Rawal’s talent knows no bounds.

As Paresh Rawal turns 68 today, let us recall his best performances so far: