Happy Birthday Prakash Raj: 5 All-time Best Movies of the National Award-winning Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRAKASH RAJ: Prakash Raj, one of the most versatile and talented actors in the Indian film industry, celebrates his birthday on March 26. With a career spanning over three decades, the National Award-winning actor has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the Telugu and Tamil industry, earning critical acclaim and a loyal fan following for his powerful performances.

From Iruvar to Vasool Raja MBBS, let’s take a look at five of his most memorable and impactful performances that showcase his immense talent as an actor on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

Iruvar (1997)

In this Tamil political drama, directed by Mani Ratnam, Prakash Raj played the role of Anandan, a journalist who becomes a political leader. His apt portrayal of the character earned him widespread critical acclaim and he won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance. Kanchivaram (2008)

Prakash Raj collaborated with renowned director Priyadarshan for the film Kanchivaram, which was widely acclaimed and earned a National Award for Best Film. In the movie, Prakash Raj portrayed the character of a silk weaver who later becomes a political activist fighting for the rights and livelihoods of the people of his community. Prakash Raj’s exceptional performance was instrumental in making the film one of the most memorable and critically acclaimed Tamil films of all time. Ghilli (2004)

In the 2004 film Ghilli, Prakash Raj portrayed the character of Muthupandi, a merciless leader of a faction, who opposed actor Vijay’s character in the movie. This role is considered one of Prakash Raj’s most memorable performances, with his dialogues “Dhanalakshmi en Saami de" and “Chellam" gaining popularity among fans. The action-packed thriller Ghilli featured Vijay and Trisha in lead roles, with Prakash Raj portraying the antagonist in the film. Anniyan (2005)

The action-thriller movie Anniyan written and directed by Shankar featured Prakash Raj portraying the character of an investigating police officer named Prabhakar, and his performance in the film was exceptional. In 2005, Prakash Raj received his third Tamil Nadu State Award for Best Villain for this film. The movie was initially released in Tamil, but later has been remade in Telugu, and Hindi. Vasool Raja MBBS (2004)

The character of Sneha’s father and a Medical College dean in the comedy-drama Vasool Raja MBBS was portrayed by Prakash Raj, while Kamal Haasan played the main character in the Tamil version of the Hindi film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. The scene featuring Prakash Raj and Kamal Haasan in a heated exchange in the movie still leaves the audience in splits.

