Happy Birthday Rajit Kapur: Recent and Upcoming Movies of the Versatile Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAJIT KAPUR: With a remarkable career spanning over 33 years, Rajit Kapur has captivated fans and audiences alike through his impressive performances in various TV shows and films, including notable works like Raazi, The Making of the Mahatma, Mission Majnu, and Uri: The Surgical Strike among others. In addition, he has also made a significant impact in the world of web series, showcasing his acting prowess and earning the status of a must-watch artist. As he celebrates his birthday, let’s take a glimpse at Rajit Kapur’s recent and upcoming films.

top videos