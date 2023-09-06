Happy Birthday, Rakesh Roshan: Some Lesser-known Facts About The Multi-faceted Filmmaker

Rakesh Roshan is a man of many talents. He is an actor, producer, director and writer, who predominantly works in the Hindi film industry. He started his career in 1970 with the film Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani and gained popularity overnight. He is known for his notable performances in films like Patthar Dil, Haveli and Anubhav. Rakesh Roshan is celebrating his 74th birthday today, on September 6. On this special occasion, let’s take a look at some lesser-known facts about his life.

After working as an actor for almost two decades, he started producing and directing. Rakesh Roshan produced several films like Jaag Utha Insan in 1984 and Bhagwaan Dada in 1986, but his films were not running at the box office. As per reports, it was then that a follower of his suggested he name the films with the letter K. He took the suggestion and named his next films with K, like Khoon Bhari Maang, Kishen Kanhaiya, King Uncle, Karan Arjun, and several others.

Rakesh Roshan’s direction brought him real popularity with the 1987 film Khudgarz. The film starred Govinda, Amrita Singh, and Neelam Kothari. Khudgarz became a superhit, and Rakesh Roshan earned fame as a director.

According to sources, it is also said that Rakesh Roshan made a wish (mannat) before the release of Khudgarz. He prayed that he would shave his head if his film runs successfully at the box office. After the film’s success, he visited Tirupati temple and shaved his head. Since then, he has kept his vow. Whether this is a rumour or truth, has never been confirmed by Rakesh Roshan.

Rakesh Roshan launched his son, actor Hrithik Roshan, with the film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai in 2000. The film also starred Ameesha Patel. It was loved by the audience. The film was a success for Rakesh and also helped his son start his acting career.

Earlier, it was speculated that Rakesh Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan are rivals as they have never worked together. Later, as per reports, it was clarified that Rakesh had offered a role to Amitabh Bachchan. Initially, the actor accepted the offer, but later he couldn’t make it to the sets due to personal issues. His decision was respected by Rakesh Roshan, and since then they haven’t had the opportunity to work together, but they still have love and respect for each other.