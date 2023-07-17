Happy Birthday Ravi Kishan: 10 Best Hindi, Bhojpuri Movies, and Web Series of the Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAVI KISHAN: Starting from humble beginnings, Ravi Kishan has emerged as one of the most accomplished and highest-paid actors in the film industry. With his remarkable performances and versatile acting skills, Ravi Kishan has successfully established himself in Hindi and Bhojpuri films, as well as made notable appearances in Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil movies. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s explore some of his notable Hindi films, Bhojpuri films, and web series that have contributed to his successful career.

Ravi Kishan’s Best Hindi, Bhojpuri Films, and Web Series

Hindi Films

Pitambar (1992)

It is a 1992 film directed by Imran and features Mithun Chakraborty, Ravi Kishan, Kiran Kumar, and Raza Murad in the lead roles. Interestingly, the actor earned Rs 5,000 as his fees. Phir Hera Pheri (2006)

The comedy film is a sequel to Hera Pheri (2000) and was directed by Neeraj Vohra. It features a star-studded cast and Ravi Kishan portrays the character of Chote, a sidekick to Sharat Saxena’s character Tiwari. Welcome To Sajjanpur (2008)

A Hindi comedy film directed by Shyam Benegal. The movie stars Ravi Kishan as Ram Kumar, a compounder, who captivates the audience. The story revolves around his character falling in love with a widow, but being fearful of her strict father-in-law. Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

Ravi Kishan takes on a supporting role as the friend of Jimmy Sheirgill’s character. Ravi Kishan’s portrayal showcases the stylish Kanpuriya flavour with a touch of swag.

Bhojpuri Films

Devra Bada Satawela (2010)

Directed by Rajkumar R. Pandey, this film was released in 2010, The movie features popular actors Ravi Kishan, Pradeep Pandey, Pakhi Hegde, and Monalisha in leading roles. Sanki Daroga (2018)

This is an action film directed by Saif Kidwai. Starring Ravi Kishan and Anjana Singh, the movie addresses real-life incidents and highlights the issue of crimes against women in India. Janam Janam Ke Saath (2007)

A romantic drama film directed by Aslam Shekh. The movie features popular actors Manoj Tiwari, Nagma, Bhagyashree, and Ravi Kishan in leading roles. Hum Hai Jodi No 1 (2016)

Hum Hai Jodi No 1 is a romantic action comedy film directed by Dilip Gulati. The movie stars Ravi Kishan, Rani Chatterjee, and Poonam Dubey in the lead roles. This film is a remake of the Telugu movie Brindavanam released in 2010.

Web Series