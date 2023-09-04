Happy Birthday, Rishi Kapoor: Tracing The Journey Of The Star Who Would Have Turned 71 Today

Rishi Kapoor is one of the legendary actors who worked prominently in the Hindi film industry for more than 50 years. He is known for his performances in films like Bobby 1973, Laila Majnu 1976, Do Premee 1980, Coolie 1983, and several others. The actor was born on September 4, 1952, and died on September 4, 2023, i.e., today is his 71st birth anniversary.

Rishi Kapoor debuted in the 1970 film Mera Naam Jokar, playing his father’s role as a child artist. He played the first lead role opposite Dimple Kapadia in the 1973 film Bobby. It turned out to be a superhit film, and the actor received immense recognition.

The legendary actor was known to mould himself according to the character, and his pairing with Neetu Kapoor was successful in the films Khel Khel Mein, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, and a few others. Rishi Kapoor has played several different characters, and a few of his most remarkable films are:

Agneepath: Released in 2012, the movie was directed by Karan Malhotra. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, and Rishi Kapoor in prominent roles. The actor was seen playing the character of Rauf Lala, which created an immense impact on the audience, and they loved his character.

D-Day, Starring Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and Arjun Rampal in the leading roles, the movie was released in 2013. He played a negative role in the film and got critical acclamation from the audience.

Kapoor and Sons: The film was directed by Shakun Batra and starred Rishi Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ratna Pathak Shah in prominent roles. The story revolves around two brothers who visit their home for their grandfather’s birthday party. Rishi Kapoor played the character of a grandfather, and his look in the film was remarkable.

102 Not Out: Directed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out is a 2018 comedy drama. It starred Amitabh Bachchan as a 102-year-old father and Rishi Kapoor as a grumpy 75-year-old son. The audience appreciated their bond and character in the film.

Mulk: In the film Mulk, directed by Anubhav Sinha and featuring Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor, and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles, Rishi Kapoor portrayed the character of Murad Ali Mohammed, a Muslim father. His portrayal showcased his remarkable ability to immerse himself in the character, resonating with the audience.

Rishi Kapoor is known for challenging roles during his film career, as he easily blends himself into negative characters or romantic lovers. The actor was known for his ease before the camera and never attended any training sessions, but he left his identity among the audience and in the film industry. He died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67, after a prolonged battle with cancer.