Happy Birthday Rohit Shetty: Latest and Upcoming Movies, Web Series of the Iconic Filmmaker

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROHIT SHETTY: Rohit Shetty is one of the most beloved filmmakers of Bollywood. Rohit, who is known for his comedy and action films, has cultivated a loyal fan base over the years. Rohit’s magic can be gauged from the fact that every movie in his cop universe has done tremendous business at the box office. Rohit was the brain behind Ajay Devgn’s Singham, Ranveer Singh’s charisma in Simmba and Akshay Kumar as Soorayvanshi.

Before Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi became household names, Rohit won several hearts with his Golmaal franchise. Furthermore, Rohit Shetty’s penchant for making genuinely entertaining films is visible in Chennai Express and Dilwale.

On the eve of Rohit Shetty’s 49th birthday, let us take a look at some of his recent movies as well as his future projects.

Cirkus (2022)

Rohit Shetty collaborated with Ranveer Singh in this fun drama titled Cirkus. The film boasted a huge ensemble cast including Ranveer, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. Ranveer essayed a double role and had a larger-than-life screen presence in the film. Besides, Cirkus was inspired by Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors. But despite a stellar cast and electrifying stunts, Cirkus couldn’t do well at the box office.

Sooryavanshi (2021)

Sooryavanshi was the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise and starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Akshay Kumar played the role of Veer Suryavanshi, an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer, in Sooryavanshi.

Indian Police Force

Rohit Shetty is taking his cop universe to the digital platform with Indian Police Force. Sidharth Malhotra will play the lead role in this action-packed web series. OTT giant Amazon Prime Video revealed the web series in April 2022.

Reportedly, Indian Police Force will be an ode to the selfless service and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country.

Singham Again

Rohit Shetty confirmed that he was working on Singham Again in December 2022. This movie will be the fifth film in Shetty’s cop universe. Singham Again will star Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone.

