Happy Birthday, Rubina Dilaik: Once An IAS Aspirant, How She Became An Actress

Rubina Dilaik, one of the most popular television actresses, celebrates her 34th birthday today. She is known for her top-notch acting skills in television serials like Chotti Bahu, Jeannie Aur Juju and others. She has left an indelible mark with her acting skills in the film Ardh as well. Not many know, that there was a time when Rubina only aspired to become an IAS officer.

Her father Gopal Dilaik is a renowned Hindi author and has written many books. Everyone focussed a lot on the importance of education in Rubina’s family due to her father’s inclination towards studies. She also treaded in her father’s footsteps but auditioned for the serial, Chotti Bahu during the preparations for the IAS exam. As luck would have it, Rubina was selected to play the female lead, and she catapulted to fame following her acting stint in this serial. She wowed the audience with her acting skills in the dual role of Radhika Shastri and Imarti. She was also nominated for the Indian Telly Award under the Fresh New Face (actress) category.

Rubina’s journey to become one of the most sought-after-actresses in the entertainment industry was replete with difficulties. In an exclusive interview with News 18.com, the actress recalled how many people from the industry had told her that acting was not meant for her. She said, “I have been in this industry for fourteen years, and even for you, you could remember Chotti Bahu, Bigg Boss, and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. I have done six other shows in between these. I have been told this time and again. I have seen that failure. I have seen that downside. I have seen my shows not working. I have seen people telling me that ‘you are not fit, you should pack your bags and go’."

As of now, she is settled on the professional front and personal as well with her husband Abhinav Shukla. There was a time when their marriage hit troubled waters and had decided to separate if things didn’t improve between them. Fortunately, it did improve when they both participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Abhinav had revealed this to the radio host Siddarth Kannan.