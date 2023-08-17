Happy Birthday Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar: Celebrating Years of Love and Excellence

Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar, both accomplished actors in the entertainment industry, have a beautiful love story that spans decades. Their journey is a testament to their enduring bond and shared passion for acting. Sachin Pilgaonkar was born on August 17, 1957, in Mumbai, while Supriya was born on August 17, 1967, in Mumbai.
They first met on the sets of the Marathi movie “Navri Mile Navryala" in 1984. She was 17 and he was 27. It was during the filming of this movie that they developed a strong connection that eventually blossomed into love. Their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance, and they fell in love with each other during the course of the film’s production.
Their love story gained attention and admiration from fans and the media. Despite facing challenges and obstacles, the couple’s love for each other remained steadfast.
Sachin and Supriya’s relationship not only stood the test of time but also flourished as they continued to work together in various movies and television shows. Their compatibility, mutual respect, and shared interests, including their passion for acting, have been key factors in their enduring relationship.
As a couple, they have shared many memorable moments both on and off-screen. Their performances together have been cherished by audiences, and their real-life love story continues to inspire many.
The Best Marathi Movies of Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar:
- Navri Mile Navryala (1984)
Sachin is not just an amazing actor but is also a popular director. One of the first films of Sachin and Supriya, Navri Mile Navryala was directed by Sachin. The story of Jairam (Sachin) and Chameli (Supriya) who work as house helps for two different families took audience on a laughter ride with the amazing star cast and hilarious dialogues. During the shoot of the film, Sachin and Supriya met, fall in love and got married the following year.
- Majha Pati Karodpati (1988)
Sachin and Supriya are known for their comedy films. Another film that starred the couple together on screen, Majha Pati Karodpati was also written and directed by Sachin. The comedy-drama is a story of a poor young girl named Shaku played by Supriya who desires to marry a millionaire one day. Sachin played the role of the millionaire Narendra in the film. Apart from Sachin and Supriya, the film also casts Ashok Saraf in a pivotal role.
- Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi (1988)
In the year 1988, Sachin and Supriya again appeared on screen to make the audience laugh. Sachin’s directorial revolved around the story of four homeless male friends who finds a home whose landlady only wants married couples as tenants.
- Navra Maza Navsacha (2004)
The family drama that revolves around the story of rigid family and its obsession with discipline is one of the most popular films of the couple together. The story offers various sensitive scenes but the actors proved that they can pull off any role easily.
- Amhi Satpute (2008)
The Marathi adaptation of the most loved film. Satte pe Satta. The Hindi film was the remake of Hollywood film Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Amhi Satpute stars Sachin in the role of the elder brother Kandya and Supriya as his spouse Purna. While it was difficult to live up to the mark that Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini created, the couple did complete justice to their roles.