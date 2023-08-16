Happy Birthday, Saif Ali Khan: Lesser-Known Facts About His First Marriage With Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and has impressed his fans and critics with his versatile performances. Some of her popular movies include Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dil Chahta Hai, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, and Tashan, to name a few. However, on his special day, let’s take a look at the lesser-known facts about his first marriage with Amrita Singh.

Saif Ali Khan’s first marriage to his ex-wife, Amrita Singh, has always been the talk of the town. Their stories of romance and age differences had always made headlines. Not many know that Saif was only 20 years old when he fell in love with Amrita’s beauty and charm. According to reports, he first saw Amrita on the sets of one of Rahul Ruwail’s films. However, Saif Ali Khan’s parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had clearly shown their disapproval because of their huge age difference.

For the unversed, Amrita was twelve years older than Saif. But despite all the differences, Saif married Amrita in a secret wedding in October 1991. After this, they had their share of ups and downs and remained with each other for almost ten years until their divorce.

Reports suggest there was a fierce fight between Saif Ali Khan and Amrita, and then they both decided to end the relationship. After many controversies, Saif Ali Khan divorced Amrita Singh in 2004. They parted ways on a sour note. After the divorce, Saif Ali Khan also had to pay a hefty amount as alimony.

After this, Saif Ali Khan remained single for a long time. Until he became friends with Kareena Kapoor. As per reports, the duo fell in love on the sets of Tashan and got married on October 16, 2012. Saif and Kareena Kapoor also have two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Their first son, Taimur, was born in 2016, and the couple welcomed their second son, Jeh, on February 21, 2021.

Saif Ali Khan celebrates his birthday every year with his family. Last time, on Saif’s birthday, all his children came to celebrate with him.

On the professional front, Saif will soon be seen in the upcoming film Devara, written and directed by Koratala Siva. The action-drama thriller film will also star N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles.