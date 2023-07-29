Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: 25 Memorable Dialogues of Sanju Baba

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANJAY DUTT: Sanjay Dutt has carved a prominent place for himself in the world of Bollywood with a string of blockbuster movies spanning several decades. His journey began with the movie Rocky in 1981, and from there, he embarked on a remarkable path, taking up serious and intense roles in iconic films like Khalnayak and Sadak. Yet, he also effortlessly portrayed the romantic hero in beloved movies such as Saajan and Khoobsurat, showcasing his diverse acting abilities.
Throughout his illustrious career, Sanjay Dutt has graced the silver screen with numerous performances that have left the audience spellbound.
As he celebrates his 64th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his most famous and powerful dialogues that have etched a lasting impact on the hearts of his fans.
Sanjay Dutt Birthday: Memorable Dialogues
- “Zindagi ke har natak mein ek hota hai nayak … aur ek hota hai khalnayak"– Khalnayak
- “Asli hai asli … pachaas tola, pachaas tola … kitna, pachaas tola— Vaastav": The Reality
- “Tere karm hi nahi re … teri saali poori atma sadeli hai sadeli— Vaastav": The Reality
- “Aye Mamu … jadoo ki jhappi de daal aur baat khatam"— Munna Bhai MBBS
- “Do-sau-che type ka sirf haddi hai … todhne ke time apun log sochte they kya"— Munna Bhai MBBS
- “Aadmi Musafir Hota Hai Hero … Aata Hai, Jaata Hai"– Musafir
- “Taqdeer Teri Chutti Pe Hai, Maut Tere Sarr Pe Hai … Lekin Baatein Aise Karta Hai, Jaise Zindagi Tere Bistar Pe Hai"— Musafir
- “Desh toh apna ho gaya hai … lekin log paraye ho gaye hain"— Lage Raho Munna Bhai
- “Bole toh Gandhigiri zindabad!"— Lage Raho Munna Bhai
- “Tera get well soon ho jayega Mamu"– Lage Raho Munna Bhai
- “Aadmi khatam … toh files khatam"– Shootout at Lokhandwala
- “Time time ki baat hai, kabhi din hai kabhi raat hai … khatam ho jaye joh coffee ke bina, woh mulaqat koi mulaqat hai"– Shaadi No.1
- “Badi muddat se mere dil mai ek tasveer behti hai, teri zulfon ki chaao mai meri taqdeer behti hai"- Saajan
- “Sahi time par sahi jagah hona … sahi time par sahi baat karna … aur sahi time par sahi kaam uthana … iss hi ko luck kehte hai"– Luck
- “Waqt ki fitrat khol de kismat … khud pe bharosa hai toh aazmaa le apna luck"– Luck
- “Bachpan ki pant jawani mein fit nahi hoti … aur har no ball pe free hit nahi hoti"– Son Of Sardar
- “Joh bheed mein shikaar kare woh sher nahin thug hota hai … aur agar dushman tagda ho, toh usse maarne ka mazaa hi alag hota hai"– Son Of Sardar
- “Sawaal yeh nahi hai ki bar mein kitni daru hai … sawaal yeh hai ki tu kitni pee sakta hai"— Kaante
- “Taqdeer tera bistara garam karna chahti hai … aur tujhe sofe pe sona hai"— Kaante
- “Tum kya leke aaye the, aur kya leke jaaoge. Rahejaye sirf ek insaan, sarva shakthi shali, sarva shaktimaa"— Agneepath
- “Ab mein likhunga geeta ka unneesva adhyay. Vijay Dinanath Chauhan Ko Marna Padega"– Agneepath
- “Kabhi bal se toh kabhi chhal se … kitno ki Lanka dhai hai … par is shehar ki hawa mein kuch ajeeb se garmai hai … is liye purane paintere chhod, ab yahan akal ladane ki baari aayi hai"– Zila Ghaziabad
- “Nishana lagane ka maaza tab aata hai … jab shikaar daud raha ho … khade hue insaan ko maarna aaise hai … jaise mele mein gubaare phodna"– Zila Ghaziabad
- “Ye More ka Takht aur Kohinoor…badi mashkkat se paaye jaate hain….Chhinane se nahi milta"– Panipat.
- Mumbai pe raj karta hoon … raj – Vaastav.