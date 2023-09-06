Happy Birthday, Sargun Mehta: A Look At The TV Actress’ Love Story With Husband Ravi Dubey

Popular TV actress Sargun Mehta turns 35 today. She has worked in many superhit TV shows, films, and music videos. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at her love life. Sargun Mehta is married to actor Ravi Dubey. The duo met on the sets of their daily soap, 12/24 Karol Bagh, for the first time. Since then, the couple has time and again shelled out some major couple goals.

Earlier, in an interview, Sargun reminisced about her first meeting with her husband. She said, “He was supposed to play a retarded guy, and they showed me photographs of the look test. My initial reaction was not very positive; I was expecting someone with an unusual appearance on the sets." When we were about to shoot the promo, Ravi knocked on my vanity door, dressed in a stylish red jacket, looking cool and cute. My first thought was, ‘Who is this charming guy?’ That’s when I realised he was going to play my husband."

Ravi shared that he found Sargun lively and full of energy. Sargun initially perceived him as reserved. Ravi further explained in an interview, “Later, of course, we realised we are very similar, which is how we were attracted to each other."

In December 2012, while participating in Nach Baliye Season 5, Ravi planned a grand proposal. Right after their performance, he knelt and proposed to Sargun with a solitaire ring on national TV.

About a year after their Nach Baliye stint, the couple had a traditional Hindu wedding on December 7, 2013. Ravi recalled a cherished moment from their special day: “The best moment was during the jai mala ceremony when I saw Sargun being carried on a doli, bathed in golden light. She looked stunning, and it’s a surreal memory I’ll cherish forever."

It’s been more than 10 years since the duo tied the wedding knot. The couple often shares their pictures and videos on social media, which creates a stir on the internet.

Sargun and Ravi Dubey are soon going to be seen together in their upcoming film, Muqammal.