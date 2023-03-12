HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHREYA GHOSHAL: Shreya Ghoshal, who turns a year older today, is undoubtedly the reigning queen of Bollywood when it comes to playback singing. Her vocal prowess is unmatched, not only in Hindi films, but also those in other regional languages in the country. The four-time National film Award-winning songstress has recorded over 20 studio albums, has sung in over 20 languages. Ghoshal even has a day named in her honour by the state of Ohio, United States. On her birthday, we look at five of her famous songs.

Bairi Piya (2002)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali discovered Shreya Ghoshal’s talent in the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Ghoshal performed ‘Bairi Piya’ as a duet with Udit Narayan, from a composition by Ismail Darbar with lyrics by Nusrat Badr. The song became a chartbuster and helped secure Shreya her first National film Award.

Teri Ore (2008)

Singh Is Kinng (2008), starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, became a huge box office success, partly due to the music from the film. Shreya Ghoshal performed the Pritam-composed romantic track, ‘Teri Ore,’ along with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, with lyrics by Mayur Puri. The song became immensely popular and helped Ghoshal bag another Filmfare Award trophy.

Qaraar (2022)

Shreya Ghoshal and Sanjay Leela Bhasali have teamed up for his first music album, ‘Sukoon.’ She evocatively renders early 19th century Urdu poet Momin Khan Momin’s lyrics in the romantic song, tinged with devotion and melancholia.

Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai (2002)

Ghoshal proved her versatility by delicately rendering the sensuous lyrics of the song from Jism (2002), directed by Amit Saxena. The music was composed by R.R.R’s Golden globe-winning composer M.M. Keeravani and written by Neelesh Mishra. She won her first solo Filmfare Award for the song. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTSL0Rv0am4

Pherari Mon (2009)

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Antaheen secured four National Film Awards in 2010. Two of the awards were for the melodious Anindya Chatterjee and Chandril Bhattacharya-composed track, Pherari Mon, performed by Ghoshal. She received a National Award for her soulful rendition of the song she performed with Babul Supriyo. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iraal5veEVo

Here’s wishing Shreya Ghoshal a very Happy Birthday!

Read all the Latest Movies News here