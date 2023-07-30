Happy Birthday Sonu Nigam: WATCH 10 Hit Songs of the Singer That Will Mesmerize You!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SONU NIGAM: Sonu Nigam has left an indelible mark on the music industry with his soulful voice and versatile singing style. He has lent his enchanting vocals to songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Nepali, Maithili, and Malayalam. Sonu Nigam is undoubtedly one of the finest playback singers Bollywood has ever seen. On his 50th birthday, let’s take a nostalgic journey through ten of his most popular songs that have captivated millions of hearts worldwide.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003): A soul-stirring melody composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and beautifully penned by Javed Akhtar, Kal Ho Naa Ho touched hearts with Sonu Nigam’s emotive rendition. This iconic song remains a favourite among music lovers and continues to resonate with listeners of all ages.

Suraj Hua Maddham – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

A romantic ballad that exudes love and passion, Suraj Hua Maddham is a timeless classic. Sonu’s velvety voice blends effortlessly with Alka Yagnik’s vocals, creating magic that lingers long after the song ends.

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin - Agneepath (2012)

This beautiful song created by Ajay-Atul is one of the top favourites in Sonu Nigam’s collection of hits. Sonu’s son, Nevaan Nigam, has also sung one of the versions and has won hearts with his live performances.

Satrangi Re - Dil Se (1998)

In this melodious track composed by A.R. Rahman and penned by Gulzar, Sonu Nigam’s expressive vocals beautifully capture the essence of love and longing. Satrangi Re is a masterpiece that remains an integral part of the film’s soundtrack.

Tumse Milke Dil Ka - Main Hoon Na (2004)

Teaming up with the ever-talented Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam creates magic with this romantic duet. The song, composed by Anu Malik and penned by Javed Akhtar, became an instant hit and remains cherished by fans to this day.

Main Agar Kahoon - Om Shanti Om (2007)

https://youtu.be/DAYszemgPxc

Sonu Nigam’s soulful voice blends effortlessly with Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals. The song’s touching lyrics, composed by Vishal-Shekhar and written by Javed Akhtar, make it a timeless classic.

Zoobi Doobi - 3 Idiots (2009)

Sonu Nigam shines in this fun and peppy number alongside Shreya Ghoshal. The song, composed by Shantanu Moitra and penned by Swanand Kirkire, adds a touch of joy to the film’s album.

Mere Haath Mein- Fanaa (2006)

Sonu Nigam teams up with Sunidhi Chauhan to create an enchanting melody. Composed by Jatin-Lalit and penned by Prasoon Joshi, Mere Haath Mein remains a favourite among Bollywood music enthusiasts.

Tanhayee - Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

The song captures the heartache of being apart from someone special. The track has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with Javed Akhtar providing the heartfelt lyrics. The song’s emotional depth and Sonu Nigam’s soulful rendition made it a memorable and much-loved track among audiences.

Sandese Aate Hai - Border (1997)

A patriotic anthem that instils a sense of pride and nostalgia, Sandese Aate Hai is a collaboration between Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod. Sonu’s rendition adds emotional weight to Javed Akhtar’s poignant lyrics, making it a cherished song for every Indian. https://youtu.be/L6ULJ4FqWSY

Here’s wishing Sonu Nigam a very Happy Birthday!