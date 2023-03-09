CHANGE LANGUAGE
Happy Birthday Suga: J-Hope Takes ARMYs Down Memory Lane With Pre-Debut 'SOPE' Selca With Yoongi
Happy Birthday Suga: J-Hope Takes ARMYs Down Memory Lane With Pre-Debut 'SOPE' Selca With Yoongi

Curated By: Srijita Sen

March 09, 2023

Seoul

J-Hope took to Twitter to share a photo of him and Min Yoongi from their pre-debut era and ARMYs can't stop gushing over baby 'Sope' (J-Hope and Suga's friendship pairing).

BTS’ fiery leader Min Yoongi aka Suga is celebrating his birthday today and his fellow member Jung Hoseok had the best photo in store for this special day. J-Hope took to Twitter to share a photo of him and Yoongi from their pre-debut era and ARMYs can’t stop gushing over baby ‘Sope’ (J-Hope and Suga’s friendship pairing). The selca (selfie) was taken in 2011, two years before BTS debuted and shows young Hobi and young Suga posing for the camera cutely.

Take a look:

Needless to say, this throwback photo came as a sweet surprise to the ARMYs, who went all mushy seeing it. One fan wrote, “SOPE PRE-DEBUT PIC?! I’M GONNA SOB THEY’RE SO CUTE" while another fan wrote, “OHMYFUCKINGGGOD WHAT IS THIS I HAVE BEEN BLESSED ON THIS DAY WITH BEAUTIFUL PRE DEBUT SOPE CONTENT OMG MY FAVE SOULMATES I’M SOBBINNGGG" Another comment read, “WAKE UP NEW PRE DEBUT SOPE PIC JUST DROPPED"

BTS leader Kim Namjoon took to his Instagram story section to share a photo of Suga playing his guitar.

Min Yoongi and J-Hope’s pre-debut selfie

Suga rang on his 30th birthday with a birthday cake and a Weverse Live session. The rapper was showered with love and wishes from fans and his fellow BTS members.

Meanwhile, it was announced in February 2023 that Min Yoongi will be going on his solo tour, titled under his BTS alternate stage name Agust D. This is the first time a BTS member will be touring solo. Other band members have in recently past performed solo or released albums, but Yoongi is making history as the first Bangtan member to go on a tour sans the other 6 members.

