Happy Birthday Sujoy Ghosh: From Kahaani to Badla, Movies That Are a Must-watch!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUJOY GHOSH: The films Kahaani, Badla and Jhankaar Beats have one thing in common- Sujoy Ghosh. He marked his directorial debut in 2003 with the film Jhankaar Beats. Ghosh proved his mastery of the thriller genre with the blockbuster film Kahaani, starring Vidya Balan in the lead role. The film bagged multiple awards, including five Filmfare Awards and three National Film Awards. The director remains one of the best names when it comes to directing movies that leave viewers anticipating where the story will take them next.
As the director is all set to celebrate his 57th birthday on May 21, let’s take a look at the five movies directed by Sujoy Ghosh which you can binge-watch this weekend:
- Kahaani
Kahaani, for most cinemagoers, is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. After all, who can forget watching the big reveal on screen? Sujoy Ghosh created a huge impact with this movie, which remains one of the best thrillers in Hindi cinema. Vidya Balan portrayed the role of a pregnant woman looking for her missing husband in Kolkata. What she encounters there is enough to endanger her life.
- Typewriter
Ghosh entered the horror genre with Typewriter. The Netflix series revolved around two friends who visit an old villa in Goa. But the secrets they unearth there may put their very lives in danger.
- Badla
Badla was released in 2019. The mystery movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu along with Amrita Singh. As the name suggests, the film’s story is based on revenge and the twists and turns in the plot will make sure you remain glued to your seat.
- Jhankaar Beats
A 2003 film based on love, friendship and music, Jhankaar Beats remains one of Ghosh’s most known works. While the director is mainly known for helming projects with the most unexpected twists, Jhankaar Beats was a musical extravaganza. The film also featured the iconic track Tu Aashiqui Hai by KK.
- Aladin
A fantasy action film directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Aladin hit the theatres in 2009. It featured Riteish Deshmukh, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez. The story was a modern take on the Arabian Nights classic Aladdin and his genie.