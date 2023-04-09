Happy Birthday Swara Bhasker: The Ultimate Must-watch Movies of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWARA BHASKER: Swara Bhasker is one of the finest actresses in the industry and has proved her mettle with every character she has portrayed in the movies. In her 14-year career in Bollywood, she has been part of commercially hit stories as well as highly-acclaimed films as well. The Veere Di Wedding actress is known for portraying roles of a spirited and determined woman who never shies away from speaking her mind.

The diva made her debut in the films with Modholal Keep Walking in 2009. But, it was her role as Bindiya that attracted accolades and brought her fame. She appeared in movies like Macchli Jal Ki Rani Hai, Veere Di Wedding, and Tanu Weds Manu among many others.

As she turns 35 today, we have compiled a list of a few of her best movies:

Nil Battey Sannata (2015)

Nil Battey Sannata is a comedy-drama that is about Chanda Sahay, a high school dropout who wishes for her daughter to succeed academically. She instils in her the importance of education and having aspirations. The movie stars Swara Bhaskar Riya Shukla and Ratna Pathak Shah in lead roles and is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Raanjhanaa (2013)

Aanand L. Rai’s Raanjhanaa is about a small-town kid Kundan who has to over class differences to be accepted by his childhood crush, Zoya, who is smitten by a city guy named Akram. However, he persists in trying to seek her love. The romantic drama stars Sonam Kapoor, and Dhanush in the lead roles. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Swara Bhasker and Abhay Deol play supporting roles in the movie. Listen… Amaya (2013)

Starring Farooq Shaikh, Deepti Naval, and Swara Bhaskar in the key roles, Listen… Amaya is set in Delhi and is about Leela, a widowed mother. She manages a library cafe called ‘Book a Coffee.’ She befriends Jayant, a photographer, and soon their bond deepens. When Leela’s daughter, Amaya, a budding writer, learns about the relationship, she gets concerned. The movie is directed by Avinash Kumar Singh. Anaarkali of Aarah (2017)

In the small town of Aarah, Bihar lives an erotic dancer, Anaarkali who makes a livelihood by performing at public functions. She meets Dharmender Chauhan, a powerful man, who tried to molest her. This causes a dispute between them, which poses a lot of challenges for the dancer as the man was in a position of authority. However, she decides to fight back and clear her name. The movie stars Swara Bhasker, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, and Mayur More in key roles. Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

Manu comes to India to find a bride and falls for Tanu. But Tanu is a free-spirited person who shows no interest in marrying him. Aanand L. Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu stars Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles with Jimmy Shergill, Deepak Dobriyal and Swara Bhasker in supporting roles.

